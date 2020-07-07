Naturipe Strengthens Executive Team With the Promotion of Two Key Organization Leaders

Salinas, CA – Naturipe is pleased to announce the promotion of Aribel Aguirre-Beck to CAO/CFO. Expanding her current CFO role to include the duties of Chief Administration Officer will allow her to lead the breadth and depth of our business operational affairs. Aguirre-Beck will continue to report to Naturipe Farms Chairman of the Board, Larry Ensfield.

A CPA with over 30 years in the Foods Industry, Aribel Aguirre-Beck was one of the two original employees that helped start Naturipe Farms over 20 years ago. She has implemented numerous successful ERP systems and has built multi-language, shared service departments (Accounting, Finance, IT, HR, Logistics, Food Safety, Analytics) that help support more than 10 different companies in the Foods industry from Fresh, Processed, and Value-Added. She holds a BS in Business Accounting from University of South Florida. Beck is currently an Executive Board member of PMA’s non-Profit, Center for Growing Talent and holds a seat on SAP’s Advisory Council for Agribusiness.

“Naturipe Farms is focused on the future and expanding and diversifying our business. Aribel has played a key role in our growth and success to date, and along with the rest of our executive team, we know she will be integral in continuing to lead the advancement of our company,” stated Ensfield.

Andrew Bruno has been promoted to President of Naturipe Avocado Farms. Andy joined Naturipe Avocado in November 2019 as Chief Revenue & Finance Officer. Prior to joining Naturipe Avocado Farms, Andy served as President of Westfalia Fruit. Andy will report to the Chairman of Naturipe Avocado Farms Board, Andres Carvallo.

Andy is a seasoned leader with 14 years in the produce industry, more than half of which has been dedicated to avocados. His contributions to the avocado industry go beyond his employment as he played a vital role in the establishment of the Colombia Avocado Board and also served on the California Avocado Commission Marketing Committee. He has previous experience outside of produce in both the retail industry at Best Buy Corporate and in the 3rd party logistics industry at Geodis, allowing him to carry over knowledge and bring a valuable perspective and understanding to our customers, growers and organization. Andy holds an MBA from University of Wisconsin-Madison and a BA in Business from University of Puget Sound.

“Andy brings diverse, multi-industry experience to his new role at Naturipe Avocado Farms, which will help to drive our continued success. His strategic vision, as well as his passion for the avocado industry are valuable assets that he will utilize to grow our business,” said Carvallo.

About Naturipe:

Naturipe is a farmer-owned producer and marketer of nutritious, best tasting, premium berries and avocados that has been an industry leader for more than 100 years in producing healthy and delicious fresh, frozen and value-added products. Because our diverse grower base shares resources, skills, labor and knowledge, we are better farmers and in turn strengthen the local farm community. Our focus on innovation ensures year-round availability of locally grown and Globally Local conventional and organic fruit.