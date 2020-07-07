RPE Inc., announces Partnership with How2Recycle

Bancroft, Wisconsin— As a category leader and key grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, RPE, Inc. in partnership with Tasteful Selections® is pleased to announce a new partnership with How2Recycle.

How2Recycle is a standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to consumers. It involves a coalition of forward thinking brands who want their packaging to be recycled and are empowering consumers through concise packaging labels.

RPE, Inc. will roll out the new How2Recycle labels on Tasteful Selections packaging over the course of the next several months.

“This new partnership with How2Recycle aligns with RPE’s and Tasteful Selections’ sustainable initiatives to help reduce and eliminate waste,” said Tim Huffcutt Vice President of Sales and Marketing Operations.

“With the knowledge and well-depicted recycling information from How2Recycle, our packaging will now provide our consumers the best information to assist them in making informed choices regarding their bite-size potato packaging recyclability.”

RPE, Inc. and Tasteful Selections are eager to begin their partnership with How2Recycle—together improving consumer experience and knowledge with recycling.

About RPE

Category leader RPE is a grower/shipper of year-round potatoes and onions, providing category innovation and retail solutions as the exclusive sales and marketing partner of Tasteful Selections and its best quality, bite-size potatoes.

About Tasteful Selections

Tasteful Selections, LLC is a vertically integrated family-owned collection of farms — pioneering and leading the bite-size potato category. To ensure their high standards of quality, flavor and freshness, Tasteful Selections owns and operates the entire process of planting, growing, harvesting and packaging. Field to fork fresh in every bite.

About How2Recycle

The How2Recycle® label is a U.S. and Canada-based standardized labeling system that clearly communicates recycling instructions to the public. Over 250 brand owners and retailers are members of How2Recycle, and tens of thousands of products carry the How2Recycle label in the marketplace. How2Recycle is a project of the Sustainable Packaging Coalition®, a membership-based group that brings together business, educational institutions, and government agencies to collectively broaden the understanding of packaging sustainability and develop meaningful improvements for packaging solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @How2Recycle or go to our website at www.How2Recycle.info. Companies interested in joining How2Recycle can visit http://www.how2recycle.info/jo… for more information or contact [email protected].