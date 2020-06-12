Coronavirus Spreads Among Fruit and Vegetable Packers, Worrying U.S. Officials

NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES/CHICAGO – From apple packing houses in Washington state to farm workers in Florida and a California county known as “the world’s salad bowl,” outbreaks of the novel coronavirus are emerging at U.S. fruit and vegetable farms and packing plants.

A rising number of sick farm and packing house workers comes after thousands of meat plant employees contracted the virus and could lead to more labor shortages and a fresh wave of disruption to U.S. food production.

The Trump administration said last month it may extend an executive order to keep meat plants operating to fruit and vegetable producers as well, a sign it is concerned fresh produce could be the next sector hit.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Reuters