CPMA and CHC will Proceed with Virtual Fall Harvest Meetings in November

(Ottawa, ON) – The Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA) and Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC) are delighted to announce that the 2020 Fall Harvest event will be proceeding in a virtual format. The leading advocacy event for the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry will take place the same week as originally planned, from November 2-5, 2020.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Fall Harvest event, having become a welcomed political mainstay on Parliament Hill. The new virtual format will offer all elements attendees are accustomed to, including issue overviews, panel discussions, team gatherings, and networking, while allowing a broader membership group to participate. Also new this year, Fall Harvest 2020 will include a series of educational panels for Parliamentarians and government officials to learn more about the fresh produce supply chain across Canada and the industry’s priorities for government action.

“Each year, CPMA and CHC look forward to the opportunity to connect with a great number of Parliamentarians and this year will be no different,” said Ron Lemaire, CPMA President. “With four days of engaging programming and meetings, the virtual event has the potential for dozens of members to participate for the first time and get a sense of the importance of the advocacy work we undertake for our members.”

“Fall Harvest is critically important for our advocacy on behalf of the Canadian fruit and vegetable industry,” said CHC Executive Director Rebecca Lee. “By holding the event virtually, we can ensure that Canadian fruit and vegetable growers still have the opportunity to have their voices heard in Ottawa during these unprecedented times.”

Both associations have been heavily involved in advocating for the industry’s needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep borders open and the supply chain moving, allow entry of temporary foreign workers, develop and promote safety protocols, urge government to establish funding to lessen financial burdens resulting from the pandemic, and much more.

For more information on the 2020 Fall Harvest event, visit the CPMA website and CHC website.

About the Canadian Produce Marketing Association (CPMA):

Based in Ottawa, Ontario, CPMA is a not-for-profit organization that represents a diverse membership made up of every segment of the produce industry supply chain who are responsible for 90% of the fresh fruit and vegetable sales in Canada. CPMA is fortunate to represent a sector that is both a significant economic driver for communities and that also improves the health and productivity of Canadians.

About the Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC):

The Canadian Horticultural Council (CHC) is an Ottawa-based voluntary, not-for-profit, national association that represents fruit and vegetable growers across Canada involved in the production of over 120 different types of crops on over 14,237 farms, with farm cash receipts of $5.7 billion in 2018. Since 1922, CHC has advocated on important issues that impact Canada’s horticultural sector, promoting healthy, safe and sustainable food, and ensuring the continued success and growth of our industry.