Crunch Pak Enters The Meal Replacement Category With Lunch Kitz

CASHMERE, Wash. — Crunch Pak®, the sliced apples specialist, is entering the meal replacement category with new Lunch Kitz.

Lunch Kitz is a 4-ounce snack tray that contains fresh sliced apples, a slow baked artisan cracker, string cheese and Italian salami.

The first Lunch Kitz features the character Woody from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story movie on pack.

“We do consumer research as part of our product development process and we found that moms are turning to trusted brands during the Covid pandemic,” said Ozgur Koc, senior vice president of new business and product development. “We use shopper data, matched with supply chain information to create new products that meet shopper preferences.”

One piece of information the company collected during the product development phase was concern from moms about the sodium content in snack foods. As a result, Crunch Pak worked with its salami supplier to source product without nitrate, nitrites or any artificial ingredients.

All of the Lunch Kitz ingredients meet Disney’s strict nutritional guidelines, and the package is considered an excellent source of vitamin C, while still delivering kid and family-friendly tastes.

Lunch Kitz will launch in October in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, the suggested retail price is $2.99 to $3.49 depending on the market

For more information visit www.crunchpak.com.

About Crunch Pak ®

Crunch Pak® is the industry leader in fresh sliced apples. Founded in 2000, Crunch Pak® is committed to providing the highest quality organic and conventional sliced apples in the market. Crunch Pak’s family of brands includes Crunch Pakwith Disney, Crunch Pakwith Nickelodeon, and Crunch Pak® Organics. The primary distribution is via retail channels; annually Crunch Pak creates more than 1 billion apple slices at plants in Cashmere, Wash., and New Jersey.