Dandy Celery Reaches Consumers With New Approach this Fall

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn, is reaching consumers this fall with its new “Celery-Brate Tradition” sweepstakes. Through this consumer promotion, Duda Farm Fresh Foods aims to drive demand for fresh celery by increasing shoppers’ awareness of celery’s versatility and flavor-enhancing benefits in dishes from breakfast to dinner.

“This fall, we are launching a new promotion designed to entice shoppers to cook with our products even more!” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “We’ve been driving home our celery snacking messaging throughout most of this year, and we’re looking to change things up a bit with a more traditional cooking emphasis.”

Duda Farm Fresh Foods recognizes the fall and winter seasons are filled with more hosting and celebration events, such as football watch parties and back-to-back holidays. By putting an emphasis on cooking with celery rather than snacking, Duda Farm Fresh Foods hopes to reach even more shoppers who might not be as familiar with the versatility of celery in a variety of dishes and cuisines.

Participants can enter the “Celery-Brate Tradition” sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize pack, which includes high-end name brand items such as a porcelain rectangular roaster, food shopper, corn cob holders, a solo stove, and marshmallow roasters. Duda Farm Fresh Foods is also choosing one additional winner every week during the promotion to take home a $100 gift card along with five Dandy coupons.

Dandy® celery is available in whole stalk, one and two count hearts, and a variety of fresh cut options to meet each shopper's needs.

