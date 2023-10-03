Pom Wonderful Villainizes Free Radicals and Praises Antioxidants in “Real Life is Scary: Protect Yourself With Pom” 

LOS ANGELES – POM Wonderful, the worldwide leader of California-grown pomegranates and the No. 1 pomegranate juice in North America, today launched its nationwide campaign, “Real Life is Scary: Protect Yourself With POM.” The campaign aims to empower consumers to fortify their defenses against free radicals – the unstable molecules that can cause damage to our bodies over time – by protecting themselves with the antioxidant power of POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice.

In a series of comedically spooky ads, the health antagonists – manifested by ghosts, aliens, and vampires – represent free radicals that pop up in everyday locations: business elevators, the laundromat and movie theaters. With every sip of POM Juice, the polyphenols in POM protect the protagonist against the chaotic free radicals.

While the human body naturally maintains everyday levels of these free-radical molecules, external factors including smoking, stress, and environmental pollutants can escalate their production. Antioxidants help neutralize free radicals and can reduce damage over time.

“The past few years have brought an even greater awareness to our health,” said Margaret Keene, chief creative officer at Wonderful Agency. “Through this campaign, we wanted to bring a lighthearted approach that shows how these moments are made easier when you have an antioxidant defense, highlighting POM’s health benefits in an imaginative yet relatable way.”

The campaign was developed by The Wonderful Company’s in-house creative team at Wonderful Agency led by Keene. The spots were filmed in Prague and directed by Randy Krallman.

“I’m excited to bring a new approach to our marketing that is playful and promotes the well-being of our consumers,” said Benal Serin, senior vice president of marketing at POM Wonderful. “In a time when consumers are looking for better-for-you options, POM Juice is the Antioxidant Superpower® and a daily defense against free radicals. We hope to educate and inspire consumers to take control of their health.”

The campaign will run on targeted in-stream on connected TV, digital and mobile, linear TV, and cinema, as well as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and at select Spotlight Cinema theaters.

For more information, and for the latest updates on POM Wonderful, please visit POMWonderful.com or @POMWonderful on Instagram.

About POM Wonderful

POM Wonderful is the largest grower and producer of fresh pomegranates and pomegranate juice in the United States as well as the worldwide leader in fresh California pomegranates and pomegranate-based products including our 100% pomegranate juice, healthy juice blends, and teas. We grow, handpick, and juice our own pomegranates to ensure the highest quality. POM Wonderful is part of The Wonderful Company, a privately held company with a portfolio that includes other No. 1 brands such as Wonderful® Pistachios, FIJI® Water, Wonderful® Halos®, JUSTIN® wine, and Teleflora®. To learn more about The Wonderful Company, visit www.wonderful.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. To view the current Corporate Social Responsibility report, visit www.wonderful.com/csr.