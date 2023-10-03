Imperial Dade Acquires The Janton Company & G&L Supply, Adds Density in Ohio; Adds Scale in Quebec, Acquires Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & COLUMBUS, Ohio–Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of The Janton Company and G&L Supply (together “Janton” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 74th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned and operated by the Logan family, Janton is a premier distributor of janitorial products throughout Ohio. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, Janton’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome the Janton team to the Imperial Dade family,” said Robert Tillis. “Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon their already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners,” said Jason Tillis.

“The Janton family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade’s breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner,” said Dave Logan, President of The Janton Company.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & JONQUIÈRE, Quebec- Imperial Dade, a leading distributor of foodservice packaging, printing papers and janitorial supplies, today announced the acquisition of Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien, a division of the Eugene Allard family of companies (“Eugene Allard” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 73rd acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed. Imperial Dade remains committed to the strategic focus created more than 15 years ago to continue to grow both through organic initiatives and a disciplined acquisition process.

Founded in 1933, Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien has a 90-year operating history as a leading distributor of paper goods, packaging materials, and other safety and janitorial products. Led by its 3rd generation, Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien remains an integral part of the Quebec market providing mission critical products to its end customers. The Company focuses on customer service and its three locations in Quebec ensure timely and accurate deliveries. By leveraging Imperial Dade Canada’s market leading platform, Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even greater offering of products and solutions.

“Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien has a long history of outstanding customer service and core values that align with Imperial Dade. I would like to enthusiastically welcome everyone to the Imperial Dade family,” said Jason Tillis, CEO of Imperial Dade. “I am excited for the opportunity to partner with Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien’s team to further grow our business and continue to deliver high-quality solutions and services to our customers,” said Stephane Lapointe, President of Imperial Dade Canada.

“We are excited about the future of Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien under the leadership of Imperial Dade. Our customers will receive the same outstanding service they have come to expect from us and a significantly expanded product offering,” said Jean-Denis Allard, CEO of Eugene Allard Produits d’Emballage et d’Entretien.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice packaging, industrial products and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.