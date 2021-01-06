D’Arrigo California Launches Newly Redesigned Andy Boy Website

Salinas, CA: D’Arrigo California is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at www.andyboy.com. The new site features a streamlined, modern design, improved functionality, and easy access to essential Andy Boy® produce information. As we live in a dynamic and constantly evolving produce industry the site serves as a tool to communicate the breadth and depth of the fresh, quality produce the company grows, packs and ships under the Andy Boy® label, the benefits of their multi-pronged business services and corporate responsibility initiatives.

During a time of social distancing, D’Arrigo California is proactively shifting their marketing strategies by using more digital tools to remain relevant and connected to customers and consumers. “We are thrilled to debut the redesign of our website to underscore the expansiveness of our Andy Boy® products, services and corporate responsibility as a 3rd generation farming family company. You can learn more about how the company was started by two immigrant Italian brothers in 1923 and get to know Andy D’Arrigo (currently 96 years old), who is the iconic little boy on the produce logo known as “Andy Boy” that was trademarked in 1927,” stated Claudia Pizarro-Villalobos, D’Arrigo California, Marketing and Communications. “The time was right for a website redesign as it captures the daily functions of many departments (production, harvesting, post-harvest, seed research and development, etc.) into one place and translated into Spanish and French which allows each visitor to have the same experience and access to our robust produce history, information and educational videos.”

The company will use their social media platforms to drive traffic to their website. “We will continue to share valuable, educational and actionable content on our Andy Boy® social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest). Our posting strategies will be ample in order to drive visitors to our website and from there augment our opportunities to educate and increase brand awareness,” stated Morgan Tinari, D’Arrigo California, Digital and Social Media.

The D’Arrigo California newly designed website offers a rich and large library of assets to educate customers and consumers in 3 languages – English, Spanish and French:

Production, harvesting, and solar videos

Beautiful photo and video segments of Andy Boy® fields

Delicious and versatile recipes

Easy to make cooking videos

Printable spec. sheets and health facts for Andy Boy® commodities

Overview of solar, recycling, social and corporate responsibility practices

Cross dock/consolidation overview and electronic kiosk check-in at cooling/shipping facility in Salinas, CA

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1923 by Andrea and Stefano D’Arrigo, two immigrant brothers from Messina, Sicily, innovation has been its hallmark. In addition to its conventional and organic vegetable product line and wine grapes, D’Arrigo California offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand, Andy Boy®, is known for signature products like broccoli, broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California not only grows fresh, quality produce year-round, but also provides services that include cross dock, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling. Visit www.andyboy.com to learn more.