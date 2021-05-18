Zoom Cooking Classes with Andy Boy Produce and Recipe Developer Caroline Chambers

In the spring of 2020, we were challenged with restaurants closing and families at home swinging open cabinet doors and pantries to figure out their next meal. The home cook was challenged with figuring out how to make creative and tasty meals and the big question was, “what’s for dinner?”

Many families are still looking for recipe ideas to make cooking enjoyable again. Well, look no further as D’Arrigo California is bringing the expertise of recipe developer and cookbook author Caroline Chambers into your home, with step-by-step instructions via Zoom. The first cooking class ‘Summer Spring Rolls + Knife Skills’ will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 4pm (PST) and will feature Andy Boy® fennel and romaine hearts. The class will incorporate knife skills that you can put to work on the slicing of fresh produce to make delicious veggie summer rolls (you can add protein if so desired) paired with two dipping sauces (spicy peanut and sweet chili). In addition, Caroline will be teaching participants to make a refreshing basil gimlet cocktail. D’Arrigo California is sponsoring the class so it’s only $10 for you to register. Once you register for the class by clicking here, Caroline will send you the grocery list for the recipes so you are prepared to cook right along with her in class. The class will be recorded and available to paid participants afterwards.

“One of my passions is sharing how cooking can be fun instead of stressful for busy families, and I am thrilled to enter this partnership with D’Arrigo California to share simple and approachable ways to cook with fresh Andy Boy® produce like broccoli rabe, fennel, and romaine hearts,” states Caroline.

This fun and interactive cooking class provides simple, quality professional guidance that is perfect for someone with basic cooking skills to more advanced individuals who want to take their cooking to the next level. As your personalized instructor, Caroline does not only focus on how to cook, but shares prepping tips and techniques, why recipes work and how to avoid common mistakes and headaches in the kitchen. The live, online cooking class incorporates all the benefits of a traditional cooking class from the comfort of your home kitchen.

“We could not be happier to share this partnership with Caroline, the authenticity and simplicity she brings to the kitchen allows participants to truly become the ‘chefs’ of their own kitchens,” states Morgan Tinari, D’Arrigo California Marketing/Digital and Social Media. “We have been following Caroline socially over the past year and when we saw what she was doing virtually with these live cooking classes, we knew she would be the perfect partner to help increase our brand awareness through different cooking techniques and new recipes using our Andy Boy® produce.”

D’Arrigo California invites you to book this interactive online cooking class with family, friends or co-workers for a creative, socially-distant night in or a much-needed team building activity. This live virtual cooking class is not only fun, educational and affordable but is a great gift idea for birthdays, anniversaries or date nights. You can also purchase Caroline’s cookbook, ‘Just Married’ on Amazon to get more recipe entertaining ideas for family and friend get-togethers. Be sure to follow @AndyBoyProduce and @CaroChambers on Instagram for updates on upcoming D’Arrigo California sponsored cooking classes.

Caroline Chambers

Caroline Chambers is a recipe developer, author of cookbook Just Married, founder of Kitchen Table, a membership-based online cooking school, and author of “What To Cook” a “non-cookbook” newsletter that delivers an exclusive, approachable, healthy-ish meal to subscribers every Sunday. She currently lives in Carmel Valley, California with her husband, George, their two sons, Mattis and Calum. To learn more about Caroline, visit carolinechambers.com.

About D’Arrigo California

From the day the company was founded in 1923 by Stefano and Andrea D’Arrigo, two immigrants from Messina, Sicily, innovation has been its hallmark. In addition to its conventional and organic vegetable product line and wine grapes, D’Arrigo offers strategies and solutions to its customers in everything from seed research and development, food safety and sustainability, to entirely new approaches to packaging, harvesting and shipping. The company’s brand, Andy Boy®, is known for signature products like broccoli, broccoli rabe, fennel and romaine hearts. D’Arrigo California grows not only conventional and organic products year-round, but also provides services that include cross docking, consolidation, custom growing and commercial cooling. Visit www.andyboy.com to learn more.