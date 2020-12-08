Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Expands Sales of Novel Pink Pineapple, Pinkglow, into Select Retailers

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, today announces the expansion of its exclusive and luxurious Pinkglow™ Pineapple to select retailers in limited markets throughout the United States. Available for purchase starting today, the Pinkglow™ Pineapple is a novel pineapple with a pink interior, uniquely grown by Fresh Del Monte and now available in new packaging for retail.

The new retail box is a sweet holiday gift for the person who has everything and is a great host or hostess gift to pick up on the way to a socially-distanced holiday party. Consumers can now find Pinkglow™ pineapples at select stores throughout the U.S., including, but not limited to, Ingles stores in North Carolina, Lowe’s stores throughout Texas and Giant Martins Ahold throughout Pennsylvania.* In addition, Pinkglow™ pineapples are still available for purchase online to be shipped direct-to-consumer via www.PinkglowPineapple.com.

This “Jewel of the Jungle™” is produced in ultra-limited harvests, uniquely and specially grown by the expert growers at Fresh Del Monte and is found to be both juicier and sweeter than a traditional pineapple. With a delicious and completely unique taste, the Pinkglow™ Pineapple boasts notes of candy aromatics and is sure to delight consumers of all ages. Boasting a distinctive beauty from the moment it is sliced, this treat is perfect for transforming a pina colada into a pink-a-colada and for so much more. Grown in the exotic Costa Rican jungle, this exclusive product is one-of-a-kind and perfect to serve as part of a festive party cocktail or as a delicious dessert all on its own.

“We are very excited to offer Pinkglow™ to a larger audience by making the product available at the retail level,” said Pablo Rivero, vice president of Marketing, Del Monte Fresh Produce, N.A. “Our team was overjoyed by the positive feedback we received launching this product and, in response to the consumer demand, we decided to expand our distribution of the product to make it even more accessible to shoppers. We hope everyone will enjoy seeing the product in person and take advantage of this new way to access it.”

Pinkglow™ Pineapples, which have been in development since 2005, are grown on a select farm in Costa Rica, and take up to 24 months to produce. Pinkglow™ Pineapples are harvested by hand with their crowns replanted to increase the volume of crops and reduce waste. Each elegantly packaged treat is over-the-top and perfectly pink, created to enhance dishes and Instagram feeds alike with its splendor. While consumers will open their packages to find the Pinkglow™ Pineapple without its crown, Fresh Del Monte can ensure that it will be removing and replanting each crown before shipping, sustainability cultivating the next crop of this magnificent rarity.

