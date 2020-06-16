Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. Promotes Ana Cristina Fonseca to Vice President, Product Management

Coral Gables, FL – Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc., one of North America’s leading marketers and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, is excited to today announce the promotion of one of its longtime employees, Ana Cristina Fonseca, to a newly created role – Vice President, Product Management. Over the past 28 years, Ana Cristina has displayed a dedicated commitment to Del Monte Fresh Produce, and, in her new role, will lead the Product Management team and enhance supply-chain capabilities to help Del Monte Fresh Produce meet the future needs of the organization.

This change comes as Scott Owens, an industry veteran who previously worked for Wonderful Citrus, Chiquita Brands International and General Mills before joining Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A., Inc. to head the Banana, Pineapple and Melon Programs, departed the company on June 10.

“We appreciate all the hard work Scott contributed to our Banana, Pineapple and Melon Programs and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors,” said Nucci Cerioli, Senior VP North America, Del Monte Fresh Produce. “Our team is very excited for Ana Cristina to assume her new role. She has been an integral part of the Del Monte Fresh Produce team for so many years that we are looking forward to seeing what she can do as Vice President of Product Management. I am confident that Ana Cristina will bring a unique perspective to this role and will do great things in her new position.”

