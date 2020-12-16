Del Rey Avocado Expands Sales Team with New Hire

Fallbrook, CA – As operations and business continue to grow, Del Rey Avocado adds a new sales representative to its team. Though 2020 has been an interesting and challenging year, to say the least, the team at Del Rey Avocado welcomes Victoria Cao to its sales team to continue to grow its reach.

Victoria grew up in Fallbrook and attended Fallbrook High School. Upon graduation she moved onto San Diego State University where she earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, with an emphasis in Marketing. After graduating, she began her career in the fresh produce industry with some of the largest avocado companies in the state, in sales positions.

Growing up in Fallbrook and being surrounded by avocado groves of friends and family, Victoria knew she would direct her focus to avocados. Victoria brings several years’ experience in sales and procurement and handling a variety of commodities to her new role at Del Rey Avocado.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the Del Rey Avocado family and to be a part of a company that is so dedicated to helping grow the avocado category while simultaneously preserving the core values of the trade. I look forward to working alongside such a knowledgeable and talented team.”

Bob Lucy, president of Del Rey said; “We are delighted to welcome Victoria to our team. She has a great and positive attitude and a progressive spirit that will only help push our team forward. We can’t wait to kick off 2021 with her on our wonderful sales team.”

About Del Rey Avocado

The family-owned company has been in operations since 1969 and is headquartered in Fallbrook, California which is in beautiful northern San Diego County. Del Rey Avocado is one of the few California based companies that owns its facilities both on the West and East Coasts and has a total of six packing and distribution centers strategically located throughout North America. Additionally, the company grows in five unique geographic regions, three of which include Mexico, Peru and Chile.