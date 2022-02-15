Desbry Tropical Avocados Supply Reliable and Strong, Shipping from Florida

Avocado Supply Reliable and Strong During Peak Dominican Republic Season

Miami, FL —Over the weekend, the US government suspended avocado imports from Mexico “…until further notice,” but retailers, consumers and foodservice professionals can continue to purchase and enjoy avocados from the Dominican Republic. Desbry® Tropical Avocados are available in ample supply for immediate shipping.

Grown and distributed by WP Produce Corporation, headquartered in Miami, Florida (https://www.wpproduce.com), Desbry® premium-quality Tropical Avocados remain green when ripe, are about three times larger than the more familiar Hass variety, have a sturdy texture, and stay fresh longer after being cut (slower to oxidize and turn brown).

Tropical Avocados are well-known and enjoyed throughout the East Coast of the US, as well as the Caribbean and many parts of the world. They are gaining popularity throughout the US as retailers expand the avocado category and shoppers and chefs learn about this special kind of avocado. The avocado craze has continued to make the fruit a popular produce department profit center, supported by increased consumer demand and expectation for variety in all produce categories.

A multi-generation, family-owned and vertically-integrated grower-shipper, WP Produce is committed to continued leadership of supply. The impending shortage of Mexican avocados is happening during peak season for Tropical Avocados, so consumers will not have to do without their favorite avocado recipes, as well as try new ones, while the Mexico suspension lingers.

“We grow and pack Desbry® Tropical Avocados on our sustainable farms and facilities in Florida and the Dominican Republic, depending on the season, and ship throughout North America 365 days a year,” said Christopher Gonzalez, VP of Sales for WP Produce and nephew of founder Willy Pardo. “My family has enjoyed Tropical Avocados as part of our meals for generations, and here in Florida everyone eats them,” Gonzalez said.

Desiree Pardo Morales, Willy Pardo’s daughter, is Vice President of WP Produce and Founder/CEO of WP’s sister company, Tropical Fruit Box (https://tropicalfruitbox.com), which sells tropical and exotic fruits directly to consumers who can’t find these specialty items in their local grocery stores. She emphasized the reputation for reliability and trusted partnership the family businesses have earned, “We have maintained a reliable supply for over 40 years, and there has been tremendous growth in consumer interest and sales in recent years. Our fruit is premium quality, and we always look forward to new retail opportunities, helping chefs incorporate this versatile fruit into their menus, and introducing it to avocado-loving consumers.”

Tropical Avocados are perfect for salads, pico de gallo, ceviche, toast, and any fresh, flavorful meal and snack occasion. The mild, creamy fruit complements recipes perfectly. Recipes and usage suggestions for Tropical Avocados can be found on the Desbry®️ Instagram channel at www.instagram.com/desbryproduce.

Desbry® Tropical Avocados are available in 2-count bags and bulk cartons for retailers and foodservice professionals.

For more information or to place an order, contact Christopher Gonzalez at (305) 772-8388 or sales@wpproduce.com.

Visit WP Produce in person at booth #1000 during Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure in Orlando, March 3-5, 2022.

