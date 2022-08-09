Study Reveals Fastest Growing Retail Channels for Avocado Purchases

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Developing a deeper understanding of fresh avocado shoppers purchase trends and behaviors helps marketers and retailers create strategies that grow sales of fresh Hass avocados. In the constantly evolving retail marketplace, market dynamics are influenced by shopper purchase behaviors and characteristics.

A recent avocado channel segmentation study by the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) provides a greater understanding of avocado shopper segmentation by outlining key purchase metrics of buyer groups within each retail outlet where avocados are purchased. As a companion piece to a study released earlier this year, Rethinking Retail: Avocado Shopper Segmentation, this study helps the industry further understand key shopper segments by diving into the retail channels where shoppers purchase avocados and outlines key purchase metrics within each retail outlet.

Grocery claimed the majority of avocado purchases across all shopper segments in 2020. However, grocery lost dollar share to the internet and large format channels since 2017. The Internet, Walmart, and Club channels contributed a combined +$123.2 million in incremental avocado purchases, accounting for the majority of total net category growth from 2017-2020.

The Internet channel has emerged as the fastest growing channel for avocado shoppers over the past four years. The channel has shown growth for avocado purchases of nearly +334% since 2017. This growth added +$30.5M in purchases to the category over the 3-year period. Since 2017, the Internet channel has more than doubled its share of avocado purchases, driven by an +11% increase in annual household spend and a +30% increase in the number of avocado purchase trips.

Club Stores have the second highest share of avocado purchases at 14%, and posted the second highest growth rate at +26% since 2017. Additionally, Club store purchases accounted for an additional +$55.6M for the category, making Club the largest contributor of incremental purchases over the 3-year period.

One of the key findings in the previously mentioned companion study, Rethinking Retail: Avocado Shopper Segmentation, stated that the Ultra Shopper segment represents 8% of shoppers, yet accounted for 35% of avocado purchase dollars in 2020. The channel study determined that Ultra shoppers are more likely to purchase avocados across multiple retail outlets. The Ultra segment made up a smaller portion of avocado shoppers across all retail channels in 2020, yet these shoppers hold the largest share of avocado purchases in every channel. They are also more likely to make repeat purchases, make more purchase trips per year, and have the highest avocado spend per trip of any other segment across all channels. These higher purchase trends and the multi-channel shopping behavior of Ultra Shoppers is a key factor in the changing retail landscape.

As marketers and retailers work to understand the changing retail marketplace better, the findings in the channel segmentation study highlight opportunities to engage with shopper segments in the various retail channels. The industry can leverage key shoppers in the internet channel, capitalize on opportunities to generate engagement in high-growth channels with Ultra shoppers and create marketing and promotional opportunities that bring in shoppers and increase purchase frequency in each channel. Download a copy of the full study and action guide for more information about these shopper channels and segments, including key insights, shopper trends and profiles.

The study is based on household purchase data from the IRI Consumer NetworkTM. HAB offers these insights and detailed retail information as the only avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, with clear and actionable data and metrics that all can use to drive their avocado business. To learn more about the various channels and shopper segmentation, visit hassavocadoboard.com/business-support-tools.

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America's most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States.

