DMA Solutions Unveils Annual Social Media & Produce Marketer’s Calendars For 2021

DALLAS, TX – DMA Solutions announces the release of its annual Social Media planning and Produce Marketer’s event calendars to support marketing efforts for the produce industry in 2021.

In 2020, DMA observed how the pandemic didn’t halt the growth of social media channels, it actually boosted performance. For example, DMA reported a 245 percent growth, on average, in Instagram engagements for client’s social media accounts between April and June of 2020.

Understanding the growing need for visual content across social media channels, DMA’s Social Media Calendar, the company’s most popular free resource, provides inspiration and trends for fresh produce marketers to utilize while creating content on behalf of their company.

“We use the Social Media Calendar day in and day out at DMA and we’re excited for other marketers in the industry to utilize this important tool as well,” said Jessie Donlon, senior social media specialist at DMA. “Creating regular social media content can be an overwhelming task, but having key dates and trends at your fingertips will ensure your social media channels stay fresh and relevant throughout the year.”

DMA is also offering its annual Produce Marketer’s Calendar for 2021, available HERE. In this climate, DMA understands the difficulty of keeping up with industry events and tradeshows. This calendar serves as a high-level resource of events, important dates and useful promotion ideas from the DMA marketing team.

“While in-person events remain a variable, we know for certain that our industry will continue finding ways to meet and drive demand for fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Dan’l Mackey Almy, president and CEO of DMA Solutions. “In this year’s Produce Marketer’s Calendar, we listed the key dates and events we know so far and will continue to update the calendar throughout the year.”

DMA Solutions’ 2021 Social Media Calendar and Produce Marketer’s Calendar are available for free on the company’s website. To learn more about DMA Solutions, visit dma-solutions.com/home or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

