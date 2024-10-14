Dole Adds Three New Chopped Salad Kits to Capitalize on the Latest Flavor Trends

Innovation team at Dole Fresh Vegetables leverages hummus, cashew and Baja Ranch flavor trends to build on the signature DOLE® Chopped line

MONTEREY, Calif. — The innovation team at Dole Fresh Vegetables is introducing three new on-trend flavor varieties to its popular line-up of DOLE®Chopped Salad Kits.

The three new kits – showcasing hummus, spicy cashew and Baja ranch flavors – bring the total number of DOLE® Chopped Salad Kit flavor varieties to 21. These latest DOLE®Chopped Kit offerings amplify the brand’s reputation for pairing Dole lettuces and vegetables with differentiated toppings and unique dressings in new, inspired ways to encourage healthier eating and increased vegetable consumption.

Said David Austin, Dole Fresh Vegetable’s vice president of product innovation: “Healthy has never tasted so good! Healthy ingredients and inspiring flavors deliver Dole’s craveable, cultural, and familiar-with-a-twist experience in every bite.”

“We continue our strategy of creating the most unique, compelling salad kit flavor varieties in the industry, and then working with our retail partners to make it easy for salad consumers to shop and choose Dole,” said Austin. “These new Chopped Salad Kit flavors reflect culinary trends that deliver distinct flavor experiences consumers are seeking along with the quality and freshness they expect from Dole.”

The three new SKUs start shipping Sept. 10 nationwide and will join the Dole refrigerated salad sets at supermarkets throughout North America by Nov. 1.

DOLE® Chopped Hummus Crunch Salad Kit: DOLE® Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Cabbage and Carrots are tossed with Crispy Red Bell Peppers, Pita Chips, Tomato Basil Seasoning and Dole’s Hummus Dressing.

DOLE® Chopped Spicy Cashew Salad Kit: DOLE® Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Cabbage and Carrots are tossed with Crunchy Cashews, Honey Sesame Sticks and Dole’s Spicy Cashew Dressing.

DOLE® Chopped Baja Ranch Salad Kit: DOLE® Romaine Lettuce, Green and Red Cabbage and Carrots are tossed with Crunchy Roasted Corn, Crispy Jalapeno, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Lime Seasoning and Dole’s Baja Ranch Dressing.

According to Austin, the DOLE® Chopped Hummus Crunch Salad Kit is a fresh take on one of America’s favorite Mediterranean dips. “Our Hummus Crunch Salad takes hummus goodness to the next level, blending creamy, lemony Hummus-Style dressing with chopped greens, crispy red bell peppers, tasty feta cheese, crunchy pita chips and savory tomato-basil seasoning. It’s everything you love about hummus – made even better,” he said.

“As sweet and spicy dishes grow in popularity, our DOLE® Chopped Spicy Cashew Salad Kit is all that and more,” he said. “It’s full of bold flavor and nutty goodness, loaded with crunchy cashews, crispy honey sesame sticks and the spicy-sweet kick of our creamy cashew dressing. It’s the perfect way to spice up your salad game.”

Austin continued: “Finally, say hola to DOLE® Chopped Baja Ranch Salad Kit! Our Baja Ranch Salad is a Mexican-inspired twist on a classic ranch, combining chopped greens with savory shredded cheddar, crunchy roasted corn, crispy jalapenos and tangy sweet lime seasoning. The creamy Baja Ranch dressing gets a boost from poblano peppers, cilantro, and lime for a zesty salad that’s muy deliciosa.”

This latest salad kit debut is being supported by a national marketing program encompassing trade show trials, advertising, PR and at-retail POS. Dole will be discontinuing it Chopped Teriyaki Pineapple, Double Dill and Garden Herb Kits.

To place an order, contact your Dole sales rep.

For original Dole salad recipes, nutritional insights, and other information, visit www.dole.com or follow Dole’s Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest pages.

