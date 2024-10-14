Gotham Greens’ New Offerings and ‘Greener’ Cooking with Kids

One year after opening its state-of-the-art facility between Atlanta and Athens, Ga., Gotham Greens is sharing an update on the business and new product offerings ahead of the International Fresh Produce Association Global Produce & Floral Show.

“Located in Monroe, Ga., our 210,000 square foot Georgia facility has been instrumental in bringing the Gotham Greens brand to more consumers across the country, including expansions at key grocery retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Publix, Harris Teeter and The Fresh Market,” said Gotham Greens Co-Founder and CEO Viraj Puri. “We are thrilled to have The Global Produce & Floral Show near our state-of-the-art hydroponic farm, which will allow us to showcase our technology and new products to retailers and others in attendance. Gotham Greens will be sampling our best-selling salad kits, pesto sauces and brand new salad dressings launching in December. Attendees will taste the difference our high-quality standard that consumers nationwide have come to associate with and expect from the Gotham Greens brand and we are excited to host our retail partners for tours of our Georgia greenhouse.”

Keeping up with consumer feedback and demand, the company shared updates regarding new product offerings and expanded distribution, including:

New Dressings : Debuting at Whole Foods Market stores across the country in December 2024, we’re thrilled to announce the launch of two new offerings: Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing and Italian Herb Vinaigrette. Just like our premium-quality fresh produce, our new salad dressings are farm fresh and minimally processed. Fresh, uncooked and never heated to preserve flavor and nutritional value. Avocado Lime Ranch Dressing: Made with Avocado Oil. Ranch lovers, meet your new favorite. Our Avocado Lime Ranch combines the cool creaminess of avocado with a bright pop of lime for a fresh twist on the classic. Drizzle it over Gotham Greens crisp salad greens, use it as a marinade, or enjoy it as a zesty dip for your veggies. Italian Herb Vinaigrette: Bright, herbaceous, and perfectly balanced, our Italian Herb Vinaigrette has no added sugar and is packed with basil, rosemary, and parsley and rounded out with roasted garlic and lemon.

The Big Green Salad: The Big Green Salad is our farmer's selection of freshly harvested mixed salad greens — because we always choose the best greens available. Available at Whole Foods Market, King Soopers, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, QFC, Smith's, Fry's, Dillons, and Kroger stores.

Salad Kits: After launching in late 2023, Gotham Greens Salad Kits continue to gain distribution, with expanded distribution at Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. The kits come in three popular flavors: Green Goddess, Southwest Ranch and Caesar.

After launching in late 2023, Gotham Greens Salad Kits continue to gain distribution, with expanded distribution at Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast Midwest and Rocky Mountain regions. The kits come in three popular flavors: Green Goddess, Southwest Ranch and Caesar. Baby Spinach Mix: Gotham Greens Baby Spinach Mix is a hearty and flavorful salad blend that features our greenhouse-grown baby spinach, butter, green leaf and red leaf lettuce. Straight out of our innovation lab in Chicago, it’s the flavorful salad blend you’ve been waiting for, and it’s now available at Jewel-Osco and Whole Foods Market stores in the Midwest.

At Gotham Greens, we believe every meal is a chance to grow—especially with kids in the kitchen. Getting little ones excited about cooking is the best way to nurture adventurous eaters, foster culinary creativity, and spark curiosity about where their food comes from. We teamed up with Lalo and Primary to inspire greener choices for kids’ meals and make cooking more fun for families. For tips for greener cooking with kids, to get more greens into your meals and some easy lunch recipes for kids, you can visit our website.

We all saw those adorable AI-generated baby lettuce kid pictures last year. So Gotham Greens and Primary have teamed up to bring us what we really want: a real Baby Butterhead Lettuce Halloween Costume. The response on social media has been overwhelmingly positive so far!

A nod to Gotham Greens best-selling Baby Butterhead Lettuce, this costume reminds us how important it is to eat – and wear – your veggies. Butterhead leaves (aka Boston or Bibb) are soft and sweet, with a buttery texture (of course). This whole-head variety is perfect for lettuce wraps or tacos.

Gotham Greens will be at Booth #B1062 and will be sampling the brand’s best-selling salad kits, pesto sauces and brand new salad dressings launching in December.

For more information, visit gothamgreens.com.