Dole Connects Dads With A Celebration Of Its Most Iconic Fruit For “Healthier By Dole” Series In June

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dole Food Company, Inc. is honoring not one but two holidays during its “Healthier by Dole” alternate recipe series in June with 10 original dad-worthy dishes featuring grilled versions of the company’s most iconic fruit: the famed DOLE Pineapple.

In addition to Father’s Day on June 19, National Pineapple Day is June 27 – so Dole is combining the two for this month’s healthier menu offering given the fruit’s celebrated role in the founding of the company in Hawaii more than 170 years ago.

“Healthier by Dole” is a monthly series of recipe and menu substitutes to iconic dishes enjoyed during life’s big and small moments. Led by Melanie Marcus, RD, MA, Dole’s nutrition and health communications manager, the program offers easy-to-make dishes high in fruits and vegetables, full of flavor and crowd-pleasing for holidays and other eating occasions.

Encompassing salads, side dishes, skewers and gluten-free or lean-protein entrees, Dole’s 10 pineapple-based BBQ grilling and smoking recipes offer something for every family gathering and backyard grilling occasion. Highlights include Dole’s BBQ Chicken Stuffed Smoked Pineapple with Spicy Quick Pickled Cabbage; Guardians Grilled Chicken, inspired by Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy; the vegetarian and gluten-free Brussels Sprouts and Grilled Pineapple Salad; and the tropical Shrimp and Pineapple Thingamabobs, celebrating Disney’s Ariel.

“For years we’ve been encouraging families to enjoy the sweet flavor and natural, immunity-supporting benefits of fresh pineapples,” said Marcus. “With grilling season upon us, these 10 pineapple-based BBQ recipes are the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day, National Pineapple Day and the start of summer grilling and smoking season all at once.”

According to Marcus, the fruit is low in fat and sodium and high in vitamin C and antioxidants – making it the perfect sweet addition to a savory BBQ dish. She offers more tips to go healthy this grilling season in her dedicated blog post on the Dole website.

Dads – and all family members with hero-worthy grill skills – are encouraged to enter Dole’s “Celebrate Super Heroes Contest” for a chance to win up to $3,000 in prize money. As part of its ongoing “Healthy Heroes, Assemble!” empowered-living initiative inspired by the Marvel Universe, Dole has kicked-off a uniquely rewarding social media contest to acknowledge and appreciate everyday heroes like moms and dads to teachers, first responders and more. For more information on how to enter the contest, click here.

“Healthier by Dole” Recipes for June:

· BBQ Chicken Stuffed Smoked Pineapple with Spicy Quick Pickled Cabbage (Gluten-free)

· Smoked Hasselback Pineapple with Spiced Turkey Chorizo & Onion

· Island Kabobs with Tropical Fruit Salsa (Gluten-free)

· Brussels Sprouts & Grilled Pineapple Salad (Vegetarian, Gluten-free)

· Blueberry BBQ Shrimp & Pineapple Skewer Salad

· Grilled Pineapple and Banana Habanero Sauce (Gluten-free)

· Guardians Grilled Chicken (Gluten-free)

· Grilled Miso Glazed Salmon with Pineapple Ginger Peach Chutney

· Grilled Asian Shrimp with Curried Pineapple Chutney

· Shrimp and Pineapple Thingamabobs

Like National Banana Day in April, Dole is extending this year’s National Pineapple Day recognition and celebration to five full days of pineapple-themed activities on its web and social pages June 27-July 1.

About Dole Food Company, Inc.

Dole Food Company, Inc., is one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Dole is an industry leader in many of the products it sells, as well as in nutrition education and research. For more information, please visit www.dole.com.