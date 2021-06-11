Driscoll’s Kicks Off a Deeply Delicious Summer Season With the Return of Fan-Favorite Rosé Berries

WATSONVILLE, Calif.– This summer, Driscoll’s will help berry lovers kick off a deliciously sweet season with the long-anticipated return of Rosé Berries™ – beautiful blush-colored strawberries and raspberries – and its Sweetest Batch™ strawberries and raspberries, each selected for their extra-sweet flavor profiles. Both berry collections were developed to deliver a premium produce experience that surprises and delights consumers with each bite.

Driscoll’s Rosé Berries, bred for their unique color and aromatic flavor, feature peachy, bright flavor notes akin to consumers’ favorite summer wine. Driscoll’s Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch collections were first introduced in 2019, immediately gaining popularity among berry lovers. With Sweetest Batch, Driscoll’s was the first produce company to market a complete berry patch premium flavor offering across strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries. This curated collection of best of season, ultra- flavorful offerings are bred to give consumers an indulgent new way to experience their favorite fresh berries.

Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch showcase the constant pursuit of flavor that leading berry brand Driscoll’s is on – breaking the boundaries of what most consumers expect from the produce aisle with the most high-flavor and unique berries on the market.

“Our brand promise is centered on flavor innovation,” said Frances Dillard, vice president of brand and product marketing. “These proprietary berry varieties give consumers an immersive eating experience that delivers on the superior taste and texture, which helped them to earn such massive popularity and a cult-like following. The long-awaited premium berry collections also return with fanfare from our customers who appreciate that as a 100-year-old berry brand, we still offer surprisingly unique and delicious flavors during moments and special occasions that matter most to families.”

With more than a century of experience developing berry varieties, Driscoll’s has a dedicated research and development team – its team of Joy Makers – working to innovate proprietary breeds that meet consumer demand for an elevated fresh produce experience. Driscoll’s is also the first company to bring to market a complete berry patch premium-flavor offering across strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and blackberries.

“We work constantly to understand the needs of the consumer, today and in the future, and then translate that into meaningful product innovation,” said Naomi Sakoda, senior product marketing manager. “Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch are two offerings that underscore our mission of flavor excellence, unlike anything else available in the produce section.”

Driscoll’s team of flavor experts – comprised of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant health scientists and entomologists – focuses on developing these unique berry varieties via a natural, GMO-free cross-breeding process to consistently bring more joy and surprise to the experience of biting into a berry.

Rosé Berries and Sweetest Batch are available in select retailers now. Visit www.driscolls.com for more information and to locate participating retailers throughout the summer.

Driscoll’s Rosé Berries™

Available in both strawberry and raspberry varieties, Rosé Berries get their beautiful light-pink hue from the traditional breeding methods used by Driscoll’s team of flavor experts. Rosé Strawberries have a smooth, silky, creamy texture that delivers a sweet, peachy flavor paired with a soft floral finish.

Rosé Raspberries get their sunset coloring from their parents, the golden and red raspberries. As with the Rosé Strawberry, the flavor profile promises a sweet taste sensation.

Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch™

For berry lovers looking for an even richer eating experience, Driscoll’s Sweetest Batch is a collection of high-flavor berries that inspires delicious and memorable moments of delightful indulgence, whether at a picnic in the park or in the kitchen around the family table. Sweetest Batch strawberries and raspberries are now in season, joining Sweetest Batch blueberries. And make sure to try Sweetest Batch blackberries when they hit the produce aisle this winter. Driscoll’s specialty berries are only sold for a limited time at select retailers, so don’t miss them.

Where to Buy: https://www.driscolls.com/about/where-to-buy

About Driscoll’s

Driscoll’s is the global market leader of fresh strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries. With more than 100 years of farming heritage, Driscoll’s is a pioneer of berry flavor innovation and the trusted consumer brand of Only the Finest Berries™. With more than 900 independent growers around the world, Driscoll’s develops exclusive patented berry varieties using only traditional breeding methods that focus on growing great tasting berries. A dedicated team of agronomists, breeders, sensory analysts, plant pathologists and entomologists help grow baby seedlings that are then grown on local family farms. Driscoll’s now serves consumers year-round across North America, Australia, Europe and China in over twenty-two countries.