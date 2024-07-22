Duda Farm Fresh Foods Announces New Celery Dippers For Foodservice

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh celery, radish and corn, announces its newest product Dandy® Celery Dippers™ now available for foodservice. The company will be showcasing the new 5lb bag size at booth #901 during the IFPA Foodservice Conference this week in Monterey.

Last fall, Duda launched celery dippers to retail audiences and saw the opportunity to bring the unique 2-inch fresh-cut celery sticks to foodservice operators seeking the latest innovation in fresh-cut celery.

“Knowing how valuable our traditional fresh-cut celery items have been to our foodservice customers, it only made sense to also offer them the additional option of our 2” celery dippers,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “There is a unique versatility to dippers that can easily be implemented into existing menu items, but also opens the door to some new creative applications. We look forward to seeing everyone at the show and discussing the benefits of these petite-sized celery sticks.”

As with all Dandy® branded celery products, this new item is grown from Duda Generations’ proprietary celery varieties, ensuring they are Naturally Sweeter and Crispier®. It is also processed with water jet cutting technology for a clean cut and shipped within 24 hours to ensure consistent quality and flavor.

For additional information, stop by booth #901 at the Foodservice Conference, and visit www.dudafresh.com or follow Dandy Fresh Produce social media platforms for daily inspiration at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Duda Farm Fresh Foods

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has evolved their product assortment over the years to accommodate trends in health and wellness and to provide consumers value-added solutions that meet the needs for fresh and convenient meal and snack solutions. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods is committed to innovation and sustainability in every area of their business and remains focused on growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA, a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.