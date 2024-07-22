Taylor Farms’ Fresh Idea Showcase at the Upcoming IFPA Foodservice Conference

Taylor Farms Produce, Retail & FoodService July 22, 2024

SALINAS, Calif.  — Taylor Farms, North America’s leading producer of ready-to-eat salads and healthy fresh foods is excited to feature their full line of innovative and convenient culinary solutions at the upcoming IFPA Foodservice Conference. 

Current industry challenges revolve around labor, rising costs & inflationary pressures. Taylor Farms National network of facilities and growing regions offer a wide variety of fresh products from convenient grab-and-go items to a comprehensive lineup of value-added foodservice ingredients for every kitchen space. 

Taylor Farms offers foodservice operator’s fresh forward products to support the “prep-less” kitchen. Restaurants are looking for back of the house simplification including sandwich and burger ingredients. Our ready to use tomatoes, onions, and topper solutions “Taylor” to these needs. Entrée salad and side veg innovation is also critical to menus, our ready to eat products offer unique flavors and culinary inspiration that enhance the customer experience.

This year at the IFPA Conference in Monterey, Taylor Farms will be displaying a full breadth of innovative products from ready to use sandwich and burger ingredients, value added fresh fruit, K-12 school packs and the new Taylor Farms Mini Chopped Salad Kits. 

“We are committed to understanding our customers’ needs and providing solutions through innovation and convenience. Our national strategy is unique, and this is an opportunity to highlight our Taylor Farms footprint, commitment to assured supply, and overall capabilities,”  said Lisa Hearne, Senior Vice President of Foodservice Sales and Marketing for Taylor Farms. “We look forward to the IFPA every year. The food service conference allows us to make new connections, align with our customer partners, and collaborate to create healthy fresh menu options.”

Be sure to stop by booth #608 to learn more about Taylor Farms Foodservice for your prep-less kitchen solutions.

ABOUT TAYLOR FARMS  

Taylor Farms is the leading North American producer of salads and healthy fresh foods with production facilities across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Taylor Farms is grounded in a commitment to quality, assured supply, innovation, sustainability, and food safety. Taylor Farms is family owned and based in “The Salad Bowl of the World,” Salinas, California. For more information, delicious recipes, and more, visit www.taylorfarms.com and follow Taylor Farms on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

