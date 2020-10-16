Edible Garden Advances Sustainable Produce Category With Patented Greenhouse Technology, Rigorous Food Safety Practice and Zero-Waste Inspired Mandate

BELVIDERE, N.J. — Edible Garden®, an agriculture-technology company that operates advanced environmentally controlled greenhouses and indoor hydroponic farms under stringent food safety protocols, announces its commitment to a sustainable future of next generation farming with Zero-Waste Inspired® innovation. The company’s proprietary farming management software system monitors plants 24/7 along with all supply chain variables to optimize growth, traceability and food miles.

An aerial view of Edible Garden headquarters. The company operates thousands of acres of sustainable greenhouses and hydroponic farms.

Edible Garden’s advanced agriculture technology and environmentally controlled crops ensure food safety and quality.

“Our expansive indoor facilities are interconnected nationwide to reduce the company’s carbon footprint and plastic waste while maximizing access to our USDA-Certified Organic salad greens and culinary herbs,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “Since we control the entire growing process from ‘seed to store,’ our farms exceed produce category profitability with minimal product loss.”

Zero-Waste Inspired innovations feature recyclable micro-perforated bags with micro-cap laser packaging that optimize atmosphere transfer rates within the bag and keep it free of contaminants. Edible Garden’s patented self-watering in-store displays, designed to extend the life of the plant, are available exclusively at Meijer stores.

Headquartered in Belvidere, New Jersey, Edible Garden operates additional farms nationwide through cooperative farming efforts that transcend the company’s social mission to bring fresh produce and jobs to local areas. Edible Garden is a key contributor to Project Gigaton, a Walmart initiative to avoid one billion metric tons (a gigaton) of greenhouse gases from the global value chain by 2030.

Edible Garden produce includes USDA-Certified Organic Premium Fresh Cut Herbs, Hydro Fresh Basil, Organic 4″ Living Herbs, and Premium Organic Living Lettuces that are currently available at major and local retailers including Meijer, Walmart, Wakefern/ShopRite, Hannaford, Target, Sweetgreen, among many others.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden® Ag, Inc., is a privately held, leader in locally grown organic produce and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farms. Edible Garden is leading the agriculture technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging and patented self-watering in-store displays. The company currently operates state-of-the-art greenhouse and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey, and in partnership with growers throughout the U.S. Its proprietary farming technology optimizes every aspect of growing lettuce and herbs indoors while reducing pollution generating food miles. When it comes to plant-based and advanced nutrition, Edible Garden delivers an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands, respectively.

For more information, please visit www.ediblegarden.com