Zume and Solenis Double Down on Existing Partnership to Accelerate the Adoption of Sustainable Packaging in the Global Food Industry

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Zume, the sustainability solutions company creating economically viable substitutes for single-use plastics, today announced it’s furthering its partnership with Solenis, a leading global producer of specialty chemicals. Together, the companies are launching a comprehensive line of PFAS-free packaging to replace plastic and styrofoam with a sustainable alternative for food service applications.

Popular for their grease and water-resistant properties, PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) are widely used chemicals commonly found in food packaging. While molded fiber packaging can be composted, PFAS do not degrade naturally and can leach from containers and move through soils, contaminating drinking water sources significantly damaging the sustainability and circularity profile of molded fibers.

The joint partnership furthers efforts from Zume and Solenis to expand PFAS-free molded fiber solutions to replace entire categories of single-use plastic without harmful chemicals. Zume will provide its advanced molded fiber manufacturing capabilities and professional services, and Solenis will supply its unparalleled expertise in functional additives and surface coatings which increase the strength and functionality of Zume’s fiber recipes.

“Development of an economically viable solution for brands to transition from plastic and foam packaging is the goal of the collaboration,” said Zume CEO and Chairman Alex Garden. “Our patented molded fiber manufacturing equipment system and technology enable us to offer sustainable packaging at the same price or less than plastic. This partnership with Solenis advances efforts to eliminate single-use plastic and enables brands to keep commitments to stop using PFAS.”

“Our partnership with Zume showcases the deep expertise of both of our companies in packaging production and design,” said Solenis CEO John Panichella. “Bringing together our technical talents, we can create truly sustainable food packaging without sacrificing the quality and performance of packaging containing PFAS.”

The companies have outlined a technology roadmap of solutions they will collaborate on, including hot cup lids, bowls, plates, premium egg cartons, coffee cup lids, protein trays, and yogurt cups. Zume and Solenis aim to help global food brands replace their plastic and foam packaging with a sustainable and cost-effective alternative.

Today’s announcement builds on other breakthrough work from Zume and Solenis, which brought the packaging community together to accelerate the removal of PFAS with the world’s first open-source guide to PFAS-free packaging for global food manufacturers and CPG brands.

To learn more about how Zume and Solenis are helping brands replace plastic and styrofoam packaging with a sustainable PFAS-free solution, visit: zume.com/zume-x-solenis

About Zume

Founded in 2015 and HQ in Camarillo, California, Zume is actively reducing the world’s plastic waste with economically viable substitutes for plastic packaging. As creators of the world’s most advanced molded-fiber manufacturing system, Zume is a global provider of sustainability solutions and offers a growing range of sustainable manufactured solutions and services across the food, beverage, healthcare, and CPG categories. For more information visit www.zume.com.

About Solenis

Solenis is a leading global producer of specialty chemicals, focused on delivering sustainable solutions for water-intensive industries, including the pulp, packaging paper and board, tissue and towel, oil and gas, petroleum refining, chemical processing, mining, biorefining, power, municipal, and pool and spa markets. The company’s product portfolio includes a broad array of water treatment chemistries, process aids and functional additives, as well as state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems. These technologies are used by customers to improve operational efficiencies, enhance product quality, protect plant assets, minimize environmental impact and maintain healthy water. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company has 47 manufacturing facilities strategically located around the globe and employs a team of over 6,000 professionals in 120 countries across five continents. Solenis is a 2021 US Best Managed Company.