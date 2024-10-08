Edible Garden’s USDA Organic Herb Line Now Shipping to H Mart Stores

Enhances current H Mart distribution by incorporating the Southeast region; underscores a shared commitment to delivering quality, sustainability, and the freshest products

BELVIDERE, NJ — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, sustainable produce and products, announced that it is now shipping its full USDA Organic herb product line to H Mart stores in the Southeast region.

H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the United States and a pioneer in bringing Asian food to the U.S. market. Established in 1982 with a single store in Woodside, Queens, H Mart has expanded to over 97 locations across the country, becoming America’s premier destination for Asian groceries. In addition to providing a full range of Asian foods, H Mart offers a broad selection of Western groceries, making it a comprehensive shopping destination for a diverse customer base. Known for its upscale products and everyday essentials, H Mart has also introduced innovative food halls, building on over 30 years of offering in-store dining experiences. Recognized for its rapid growth, H Mart ranks #13 on the National Retail Federation’s HOT 100 RETAILERS list and has been named one of the Top 50 Small Chains and Independents by Supermarket News.

“We are excited to expand our distribution with H Mart to offer our full line of USDA Organic herbs to their customers,” said Jim Kras, CEO of Edible Garden. “As ‘The Flavor Maker,’ we remain committed to delivering the freshest, most flavorful herbs to our retail partners and the augmentation of our distribution with H Mart ensures that even more consumers can enjoy our locally grown, USDA Organic herbs, cultivated with the highest standards of quality and sustainability. Additionally, H Mart’s focus on sourcing the finest ingredients complements our passion for offering fresh, organic herbs that elevate every meal. We are delighted to bring our USDA Organic herbs to H Mart’s discerning customers and are confident that our shared values make this partnership an ideal match.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company’s Kick Sports Nutrition line features premium performance products that cater to today’s health-conscious athletes. Furthermore, Edible Garden offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Pulp products go to https://www.pulpflavors.com/ . For more information on Vitamin Whey® products go to https://vitaminwhey.com/ . For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ . A copy of the Company’s latest corporate video is also available here .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the Company’s ability to improve its financial results, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “design,” “expect,” “intend,” “objective,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequent quarterly reports. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.