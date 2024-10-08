Cornell Educators Deliver One-Day Industry Fundamentals Event at New York Produce Show and Conference

Designed for new industry members, the Foundational Excellence “Future-Leaders-in-Produce Program” provides the rudiments of knowledge needed to move ahead in one’s career.

Taking place on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, this full-day educational workshop will feature discussions on sustainability, artificial intelligence and innovations in cuisine, as well as the basics of the industry. In all, six esteemed professors from Cornell University’s SC Johnson College of Business will lead talks around food system economics and consumer trends.

“The Foundational Excellence Program takes place the day before the New York Produce Show and Conference, and it is a great starting point for executives with less than five years’ experience who want elevate their careers in produce,” says Ken Whitacre, Publisher of PRODUCE BUSINESS, which organizes the event. “Participants will have a jump start on the conversations taking place on the show floor and at networking events throughout the following days.”

The program, which has been a launching pad for past attendees who work in all facets of the industry, provides both a framework for understanding the complicated workings of produce and a chance to network with others who share similar goals.

The day kicks off with two “foundational” sessions – Miguel Gomez discussing the global reach of produce and its implications for the U.S., and Kristen Park presenting a broad overview of the industry and its major players.

Lilly Jan will then tackle trends in cuisine, highlighting how the latest culinary inspirations are shaping the way consumers eat, cook, and think about food in the 21st century. Her discussion will include plant-based innovations, sustainable dining practices, global fusion flavors and the rise of food tech.

One of the highlights of the program will be an afternoon lunch panel featuring young produce business leaders sharing personal stories about the biggest influences in their careers. The session will set the stage for the New York Produce Show’s central theme: “Where Passion Becomes Action”

“Passion and hard work will always be a winning formula for those who work in produce, but the ability to tell your story has become just as important,” says Whitacre, who co-founded Produce Business in 1985. “We know this session, and all of the others, will provide invaluable takeaways, no matter where each executive is in his or her career.”

Two sessions likely to draw keen interest will be on artificial intelligence. Karan Girotra will look at where and how disruptions will impact business and productivity in the future, and Elena Belavina will discuss how AI can transform the way food waste is tackled, especially in foodservice and operations.

Brad Rickard will close the day with insights from research projects that focus on consumer behavior in the produce sector – including responses to advertising and breeding techniques; the increasing role of patented produce items; and the impact of introducing and expanding categories in food retailing.

Those interested in attending the Foundational Excellence program, the 2024 New York Produce Show, or any of its special events – including the Global Trade Symposium, Foodservice Forum, or industry tours – can register and book hotel rooms here.

