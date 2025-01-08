Side Delights Amazables! Awarded Produce Business’ Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation

Top-Ten Scoring Award Presented at New York Produce Show



Newport Beach, CA – Fresh Solutions Network, LLC® (FSN) announced that Side Delights® Amazables! won the Joe Nucci Award for Product Innovation in the eighth annual Produce Business Innovation Award in December, which focuses on Product, Packaging and Process.

According to Produce Business, “From microwavable potatoes to sustainable packaging, the eighth annual Produce Business Innovation Award winners brought their best to the table and store shelves.” The judging took place in Boca Raton, FL, conducted by editors and staff of Produce Business, and the awards were presented at the Thought Leaders Keynote Breakfast during the annual New York Produce Show and Conference on December 11 at the Javits Center in New York.

FSN’s winning product, Side Delights® Amazables!, are gluten-free microwavable potatoes available with two sauces created to complement the taste of a Russet potato and leverage top foodservice flavors.

“No company had ever developed a microwavable potato that tasted like an oven-baked potato, but with our Krisp film technology, which shrinks around the potato, these Amazables get crisp on the outside and cook fluffy on the inside. The result is an oven-baked-like potato in 6 minutes,” the article in Produce Business stated, adding, “Most important is the convenience of the product — perfect for vending machines on school campuses, hospitals and company break rooms — a single potato that can easily be microwaved.”

“We developed Amazables! in response to the consumer demand for convenience, quality, and sustainability,” noted Kathleen Triou, President and CEO of Fresh Solutions Network. “We are honored to be the 2024 Joe Nucci Innovations Award winner, which showcases fresh produce options that stand out with health and sustainability in mind.”

Side Delights® offers a variety of choices of nutritious, economical products, including bagged and bulk potatoes, potato kits, convenience potatoes, petite potatoes, fresh-cut potatoes, and organic potatoes. For more information on Side Delights® products and its network of farms, visit SideDelights.com, FreshSolutionsNet.com, and GrownWhereItMatters.com.

About Fresh Solutions Network, LLC

Fresh Solutions Network (FSN) is the exclusive supplier of Side Delights® potatoes and onions. FSN is a group of family-owned potato and onion growers and shippers who help fresh potato and onion buyers grow their categories, maximize category investment, and increase sales. FSN delivers category insights, collaborative innovation, and customized assortment. Fresh Solutions Network, LLC partners include: Masser Family of Companies, Inc. (Masser Potato Farms and Keystone Potato Products in Sacramento and Hegins, PA), Fresh Solution Farms (White Pigeon, MI), Mack Farms (Lake Wales, FL), Michael Family Farms, Inc. (Urbana, OH), Basin Gold Cooperative, Inc. (Pasco, WA), and NoKota Packers, Inc. (Buxton, ND).