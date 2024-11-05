ENVY Apples Gear Up for Launch of New 2024 Season Harvest Time is Here

(Wenatchee, WA) Excitement is building as ENVY™ apples supply transitions from imports to fresh, domestic production. Last year’s Washington supply sold out early, with continued double-digit sales growth over prior year and this season promises even more with new trees coming into production to meet the soaring demand. As one of the top-performing premium apple brands in the U.S., ENVY™ is set to drive further category growth, with its exceptional quality, fantastic appearance, and delightful flavor.

In addition to our conventional ENVY™ apples, which are available in retailers nationwide, we are also expanding our ENVY™ apples organic product offering this season. This exciting development reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for organic produce by providing a wider variety of high-quality, premium organic options.

ENVY™ organic shoppers rank high in metrics, #2 and 3 respectively for buy rate, spend per trip and average basket spend, according to a recent Numerator report*. They often purchase a wider variety of items, indicating a preference for health-conscious options and a willingness to invest in quality. By attracting more ENVY™ organic shoppers, retailers can enhance overall store traffic and ultimately drive a higher velocity for their produce category.

As the holiday season approaches, we are thrilled to launch our annual collaboration with Hallmark, featuring seasonal in-store POS, social media posts, digital banners, in-store sampling opportunities and festive recipes designed to inspire any holiday gathering. Find recipes and more seasonal tips at HolidayswithEnvy.com.

With the support of our retail partners and the ever-growing community of ENVY™ apple fans, we are looking forward to another remarkable season, delivering top-tier quality and flavor.

ENVY™ apples are grown in North America and marketed and distributed by CMI Orchards, Oppy and Rainier Fruit Company.