Colombia Avocados Anticipate Significant Volume Growth in Q4

U.S. Demand Continues to Drive Expansion

Orlando, FL – At the 2024 Annual Meeting, The Colombia Avocado Board (CAB) announced that an estimated 30 million pounds of Colombian avocados are projected to be shipped to the U.S. market in Q4-2024. This new milestone for Q4 follows a record-breaking summer travel season and highlights the strong upward trend in Colombian Hass avocado export to the U.S. By the end of 2024, exports are projected to reach approximately 95 million pounds for the calendar year, a significant increase from the 30 million pounds reported by USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service in 2023.

Since gaining export approval in 2017, from the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS,) Colombian Hass avocado exports to the United States have experienced rapid growth, with double and triple-digit export volume increases each year. This growth is driven by new orchards reaching full production along with a strategic reallocation of the Colombia avocado supply from other global markets to meet the demand in the U.S.

Colombia has 9 avocado-growing regions and currently has approximately 29,000 acres of avocado orchards certified for the U.S. market. In addition, many Colombian growers have also made investments in third-party certifications including Global G.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance.

“Our mission is to supply the U.S. market with premium Colombia avocados”, remarks Manuel Michel, Managing Director of CAB. “With over 3,500 Colombian avocado producers, we’re proud to supply nutritious and flavorful avocados to American consumers. As U.S. demand for avocado continues to rise, we are committed to delivering high quality fruit, while having a long-lasting and positive impact on the local communities and environment where we grow,” Michel added.

Currently, avocados are Colombia’s third largest fruit export, behind bananas and plantains. The industry supports nearly 240,000 jobs, providing year-round formal employment and economic benefits to individuals, families and communities across the country.

“As U.S. per capita consumption of fresh avocados increases every year, our goal is not only to meet but exceed consumer expectations at retail and beyond,” stated Ricardo Uribe, Chairman of CAB. “Consistent high quality, environmental and economic stewardship and social responsibility are at the heart of what we do. When consumers choose Colombian avocados, they are supporting a thriving industry that is helping to write a new chapter in Colombia’s history” Uribe continued. “Looking ahead, we expect 2025 to be another record-breaking year with volume expected to continue growing as we expand our market presence in the U.S.”

Colombia is a leading global avocado producer and exporter with a rapidly growing footprint. In addition to its expanding acreage in orchards, the country now has 30 certified packing houses that can export to the U.S. The success of Colombia’s Hass avocado industry is a direct result of its long history in agriculture, favorable climate with consistent rainfall, fertile lands at varied elevations and its rapidly expanding infrastructure, including improved seaports to streamline exports. CAB has been a key driver in fostering partnerships between exporters, importers, and buyers, ensuring the continued growth in demand for Colombia’s Hass avocado program in the U.S.

For more information on promotional programs, availability, or to get started with Colombian Avocados, visit avocadoscolombia.com .