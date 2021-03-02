European Lemons Guarantee Highest Quality Production Year-Round

USA – According to estimates by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS), lemon production in Europe will reach 1.6 million tons in the 2020-2021 season, that is 11% more than in 2019-2020. More and more consumers are demanding this quality citrus, which led consumption worldwide in 2020.

One of the secrets of the production success of European lemons is that they are available 12 months of the year. The two main varieties, Fino and Verna, have complementary harvesting seasons, providing fresh, natural, high quality lemons 365 days a year.

Below, we provide more information about the two main types of European lemons, a natural food, without fat, salt, or sodium, low in sugar, and a source of vitamin C.

Fino Lemon, from Autumn to Spring

The Fino lemon, also known as Primofiori, is an ovoidal fruit whose name is due to its thin skin. Pale yellow in color, its skin is thin and represents 30% of its weight. It has between 7 and 13 wedges. It is ideal for its juice since that represents 40% of its weight. Its acidity is about 72 grams of citric acid per liter.

It is the most common variety in Europe. The most important flowering of the lemon tree occurs between April and May. Harvesting starts in October and lasts until May. At the end of summer there is another flowering in the Fino lemon tree that produces the stem of the lemons whose harvest takes place the following summer.

Verna Lemon, the Summer lemon

The Verna lemon is the second most important variety in Spain, the main European lemon producer. Elongated in shape and with pointed ends, the Verna lemon is usually larger than its Fino sibling. Its skin is thick and rough. The thickness of the Verna lemon peel makes it a highly sought-after culinary ingredient, measuring between 3 and 11 millimeters. With 9 wedges on average, the acidity of its juice is about 55 grams of citric acid per liter.

The Verna lemon tree is usually grown on the slopes of the mountains that border the meadows and on recently transformed land. It can present up to three blooms and in areas with good weather conditions it can even generate fruits throughout the year.

Both the Fino and Verna varieties have the Global G.A.P. Quality seals. and Global GRASP that guarantee production with maximum food safety under the best social practices on farms. To this, the IFS Food certification of transparency throughout the supply chain must be added.

About Welcome to the Lemon Age

Welcome to the Lemon Age, coordinated by AILIMPO (Lemon and Grapefruit Interprofessional Association) and co-financed by the European Union, promotes the positioning of the lemon produced in Europe so that consumers value and appreciate the virtues and benefits of lemon, as well as the intrinsic and differentiating characteristics, such as sustainability and the certified quality guarantee of the lemon from Europe.