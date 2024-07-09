Experts Discuss Perspectives and Challenges of the Global Grape Industry During 2024 Global Grape Convention

Key players from the world’s grape industry will focus not only on the critical value of regional collaboration, but also on the problems that affect the sector at a global and regional level.

Santiago — The historic advances recently achieved by the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture on the Systems Approach with the United States will allow Chile to export table grapes without fumigation to the northern nation. The context of this achievement along with climatic, logistical and market challenges in the global grape industry will be discussed at the GLOBAL GRAPE CONVENTION 2024, on Thursday, August 8 at the Monticello Casino Events Center. Joining efforts and complementing experiences has become a key strategy for the sector, which begins a new stage as the event showcases not only the importance of collaboration, but also the real problems affecting the industry and the invaluable international experience.

“Today, we are challenged as producers and exporters to improve our processes and have a high capacity to adapt to change, which can only be achieved when we have at hand a lucid analysis of what is happening in the world and, especially, the Latin American perspective,” says Gabriel Noboa, commercial manager of Agrícola Don Ricardo of Peru, who will present his point of view in one of the conversation panels. Members of the Table Grape Committee of Fruits of Chile (formerly ASOEX) and the Association of Table Grape Producers of Peru (PROVID) will be guests and main collaborators of the event which is organized by Yenzen Group.

Systems Approach in the U.S.

The GLOBAL GRAPE CONVENTION 2024 will be very relevant in understanding the variables that affect the growth and development of this crop, which is also undergoing a transformation in terms of varieties and with historic advances achieved by the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture on the Systems Approach with the United States. A very relevant milestone, the systems apporach could radically change the outlook for Chile. This negotiation dates back to 2000 and its objective is to reduce the prevalence of pests from the time the table grapes are in the orchard until they reach shipment, which implies high quality standards and phytosanitary conditions.

“Counting on a Systems Approach is a key factor to improve the competitiveness of part of the volume of table grapes from our country in the American market,” highlights Andro Vidal, commercial manager of Exportadora Subsole de Chile. “So knowing the details of the agreement and the specific scope of this process that has been worked on for more than 20 years is essential. The GLOBAL GRAPE CONVENTION 2024 will be a good opportunity for information and analysis.”

The objective is to promote cooperation and the exchange of ideas and commercial activites, marketing, and consumer and logistics trends, among other relevant advances, such as the systems approach, in a program between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. where the main experts and key actors share past, current and future scenarios to call for collaboration in the success of the coming seasons.

“Addressing together the challenges we share as an industry will not only strengthen the position of each one in the region and in the global market, but will also ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the production and marketing of grapes in Latin America and the world from now to 2035,” concludes Gerd Burmester, director of Vecs Perú.” Thus, this event is eagerly awaited by the entire grape industry globally.

The Global Grape Convention will be held Thursday, August 8 at the Casino Monticello Events Center in Chile and is organized by Yentzen Group and with the collaboration of the Fruits of Chile Table Grape Committee (formerly ASOEX) and the Association of Table Grape Producers of Peru (PROVID). For more information: events@yentzengroup.com or www.globalgrapeconvention.com.