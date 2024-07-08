Golden Peanut, Smucker, and National Black Growers Council Promote Regenerative Agriculture on 20,000 Acres in Southeastern U.S

Kehinde Giwa, AgriTech Media Produce July 8, 2024

Golden Peanut, LLC, a subsidiary of ADM specialising in peanut processing based in Alpharetta, Ga., has announced a significant collaboration with the J.M. Smucker Co. and the National Black Growers Council. 

Together, they aim to promote the adoption of regenerative agriculture practices across 20,000 acres of peanut farms in the southeastern United States.

The initiative, spearheaded by Golden Peanut in partnership with Smucker, will involve substantial financial support for farmers, as well as the implementation of innovative processes and technologies designed to lower entry barriers into regenerative agriculture

