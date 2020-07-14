Farm Direct Supply Reveals Fresh New Logo and Website

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Farm Direct Supply, a recognized leader in the fresh asparagus supply chain, unveiled their new logo and website earlier this week. This is the first stage of an extensive rebranding initiative. This initiative coincides with the recent changes in the company’s internal structure, along with the hiring of General Manager, Chris Horrell earlier this year.

“The new logo and website were developed through a collaborative process that reflects our company’s passion to provide fresh asparagus all year round”, says Chris Horrell, General Manager. “We wanted to wrap our asparagus, tropicals and specialty products in a logo that truly represents the honesty, transparency, and goodwill we share as a company. These are the values we can guarantee to each and every customer.”

Along with the new logo and website, FDS has created an Instagram “@FDSproduce” and updated their LinkedIn page. These platforms showcase the new and exciting things coming to FDS as well as current news and trends in the industry.