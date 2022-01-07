FDA to Hold Public Meetings to Discuss Proposed Changes to Agricultural Water Requirements in the Produce Safety Rule

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be holding two virtual public meetings on the recently released proposed rule “Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption Relating to Agricultural Water.” The purpose of the public meetings is to discuss the proposed rule, which was issued under the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act. These public meetings are intended to facilitate and support the public’s evaluation and commenting process on the proposed rule.

The public meetings will be held according to the schedule below. The times for each meeting have been adjusted to provide persons in different regions of the country an opportunity to comment.

First Virtual Public Meeting

February 14, 2022

11:45 am – 7:45 pm EST

Second Virtual Public Meeting

February 25, 2022

8:45 am – 4:45 pm EST

Registration is required to attend the virtual meetings. Registered participants will receive details on how and when to view the public meetings online.

Register for the February 14 Meeting

Register for the February 25 Meeting

For questions about the meetings, contact Juanita Yates, FDA, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition: e-mail Juanita.Yates@fda.hhs.gov. For additional information, see the Federal Register Notice announcing the meetings and the Meeting Page.