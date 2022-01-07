New ‘Loaded Fry’ Potato Dishes Fuel Significant Sales at Twin Peaks Restaurants Nationwide

Boulder, CO, A limited time offer of four different varieties of original crispy-loaded fries, boosted guest orders by 33% for Twin Peaks, one of the nation’s fastest growing top 200 chains. These new super craveable potato menu items resulted in over $5 million in incremental revenue for the brand with more than 400,000 dishes sold during the six-month launch period.

The new offerings include crispy-loaded fries topped with such ingredients as buffalo chicken, smoky pulled pork, bacon ranch, and a slow-simmered brisket chili. The potato possibilities were developed in partnership with Potatoes USA Executive Chef, RJ Harvey.

“Restaurants that are introducing new potato options are realizing instant results,” said Chef RJ Harvey. “What makes the loaded fries such a great new addition is the recipes are customizable and can be prepared at a relatively low cost per portion.”

The top-selling loaded fry launch is the Bacon and Cheese option, containing smoky bacon, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, green onions, and a house-made bacon ranch dressing. The runner-up is the crispy buffalo chicken option, which adorns the spuds with hand-breaded buffalo chicken tenders, cheddar and pepper jack cheese, smoky bacon bits, green onions, blue cheese crumbles, celery leaves, and a house-made bacon ranch dressing.

“We launched four loaded fry options at all 85 locations and the offerings were an immediate success,” said Alex Sadowsky, Director of Culinary, Beverage, and Menu Innovation at Twin Peaks. “This launch really appealed to our franchisees and operators because no new SKU’s were needed to support the menu rollout.” The loaded fry dishes rank 3rd in the category, beating out nine other offerings, including chicken tenders, which are a top performer.

“This menu launch makes a great case study for restaurateurs on how to read the marketplace, respond to customers, and engage franchisees and operators, “adds Chef RJ Harvey, Potatoes USA.