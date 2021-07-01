FirstFruits Marketing Launched Take A Bite Out of Hunger campaign

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Marketing would like to recognize the 2021 participating retailers that helped combat hunger in the United States through their Take a Bite out of Hunger program.

This year marks the 11th anniversary that the company has held its annual Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, which seeks to feed the underserved and call attention to food insecurity in the country. Data from the USDA shows that 11.8% of all U.S. households are considered food-insecure. Furthermore, 1 out of 6 households with children reported food insecurity at a higher rate than those without children according to their website.

Since 2010, the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program has led to the donation of approximately 2.5 million pounds of fresh apples to local food banks. Last year, over 263,000 pounds of fresh apples were donated in participating retailers’ names to local food banks in their communities.

“This year more than ever, I am extremely proud of the continued commitment of our retailer partners and their support for the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program observing over a decade of dedication to supporting those in need,” said Joe Vargas, Director of Marketing, at FirstFruits Marketing. “We are proud to have the opportunity to help make a difference and give back in their local communities. We want to give a special thank you to Charlie’s Produce in Spokane this year for their commitment to the program.”

This year’s participating retailers included Charlie’s Produce, United Supermarkets, Raley’s, Bashas’, HEB, Stater Bros, Daven’s Marketplace, and Sobey’s.

###

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is a premier grower, packer and shipper with more than 6,000 acres of apples and cherries. Their business philosophy seeks to connect the organization and its employees to a larger purpose of community development and service to others. FirstFruits Marketing is truly a community of people connected by a common mission: ‘bearing fruit that will last’. For more Information, visit www.firstfruits.com.