Foliaj Farms Selects Sollum’s Dynamic LED Solution to Support Diverse Crop Production in Indiana Warehouse

Harnessing Flexibility and Precision to Grow Leafy Greens and Herbs Year-Round

Montréal, Québec, Canada – Foliaj Farms, led by first-time grower Bill Reece, has chosen Sollum Technologies’ dynamic LED lighting solution to power his new indoor farming operation in Muncie, Indiana, USA. Focused on growing leafy greens such as lettuce, kale, and herbs, Foliaj’s large-scale warehouse will leverage Sollum’s advanced lighting technology to optimize plant growth in a fully controlled environment.

“We’re excited to see Foliaj Farms adopt our solution,” said Matthew Bonavita, Sollum’s Vice President of Sales. “Bill’s commitment to growing a variety of crops in an efficient and sustainable way aligns perfectly with what our dynamic lighting offers. We’re confident that Sollum’s technology will help Foliaj Farms meet its production goals, both now and in the future.”

What initially drew Bill to Sollum was the exceptional flexibility offered by Sollum’s SUN as a Service® (SUNaaS®) cloud platform, especially with regards to its multi-zoning capabilities that allow each production zone to benefit from a custom dynamic light recipe. As Bill plans to diversify his crops, the ability to tailor light spectrums and intensity to suit each one was a key factor in his decision.

Another factor in Bill’s decision to adopt Sollum’s solution was his desire to provide healthier and more affordable food options to his local community, where limited access to fresh produce has many relying on fast food due to the lack of alternatives. “This project isn’t just about farming, it’s about making healthy, pesticide-free produce accessible to people who need it the most,” Bill said. “Sollum’s technology allows me to apply the best lighting to each crop, ensuring optimal growth and making our vision a reality. We tested and reviewed a number of lighting solutions and Sollum offered a far superior option for us.”

To learn more about how Sollum’s dynamic LED solution can contribute to sustainable production, please contact:

USA: Matthew Bonavita, Vice President of Sales (mobile: +1 (919) 413-0365)

Canada: Jon Adams, Vice President of Sales (mobile: +1 (905) 321-6855

About Sollum Technologies

Sollum Technologies designed the only 100% dynamic LED lighting solution that modulates the full spectrum of the Sun’s natural light to illuminate closed environments such as greenhouses, research centers and laboratories. Sollum’s award-winning, turnkey solution consists of internet of things, AI-powered light fixtures that are controlled by Sollum’s proprietary SUN as a Service® cloud platform. Sollum’s distinctive proposition is a fully scalable cleantech solution that evolves with business needs and multi-zone light management, with each zone benefiting from automatic dimming of an unlimited number of light recipes; this is why it provides unparalleled value in terms of energy savings and, additionally for greenhouse growers, increased productivity, and superior produce quality. Founded in 2015, the company is headquartered in Montréal (Québec, Canada), where its design, development, and manufacturing activities are concentrated, and has a representative office in Leamington (Ontario, Canada). For more information, visit sollum.tech.