Fox Packaging Names Jen Doxey Director of Sales

MCALLEN, Texas – Fox Packaging is pleased to announce that Jen Doxey has joined our team as the Director of Sales. Jen brings over 20 years of experience in the produce industry, with an emphasis on developing and executing strategic sales plans, building long-term customer relationships, and leading high-performing teams. Jen will join our team as of today, Monday, October 9th of this year.

Jen will be responsible for overseeing the sales operations of Fox Packaging and Fox Solutions and will collaborate with the current team in developing sales and service strategies that further the Fox brand.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity of joining Fox Packaging and look forward to working and learning from everyone,” shares Jen. “Fox has a reputation of providing high quality packaging solutions and I am grateful to be aligned with an organization that is not only customer-centric, but also values their employees. I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the individuals I will work with and the organization as a whole as I aim to identify new opportunities for our packaging and packing equipment.”

Jen joins Fox Packaging from Giro Pack, where she served as the National Sales Manager for nearly 8 years. Prior to that, she held various sales leadership roles at Sorma USA, Sinclair Systems International, and Aweta Americas. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Walden University.

“We are pleased to welcome Jen to our Fox family,” said Keith Fox, President of Fox Packaging. “She is a proven leader with a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise. She shares our vision of delivering high-quality products and services that meet the needs of our customers. We look forward to working with her to grow our business and support our team.”

Jen will be based out of California and will work closely with the team headquartered in their McAllen office. She can be reached at jen.doxey@foxbag.com. Please join us in congratulating Jen and wishing her success in her new role.

Fox Packaging has spent the last five decades pioneering innovative, flexible packaging solutions that reduce product damage, showcase product health and provide a billboard for branding; consistently delivering a combination of style, form and function that streamline operations and extend product shelf-life. Dedicated to understanding retailers’ needs and consumers’ demands ― our signature Fox Fresh Mesh® product line showcases design solutions in recyclability and inventive materials which significantly reduce food waste while serving as a call-to-action.