Fox Packaging Names Lucas Fox Director of Operations

MCALLEN, Texas – Fox Packaging™, an industry leader in packaging innovation, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lucas Fox to Director of Operations. In his new role, Fox will oversee production activity across all operation departments; including production, shipping and receiving, engineering, printing, maintenance and more.

Since joining Fox Packaging in 2014, Fox has proven his ability to develop and improve efficiencies within the company through various roles. As Superintendent of Maintenance, he managed the production of equipment and oversaw facility maintenance until his promotion to Production Manager in 2018. Within that role, Fox built a new department reflective of the needs and goals of the executive board. As Director of Operations, Fox will work alongside the board to continue operational growth and productivity.

“Lucas has been a phenomenal member of our management team and has brought considerable value to our decision-making,” said Keith Fox, President of Fox Packaging. “This promotion recognizes his exceptional leadership ability and dedication to driving key strategies that will be reflected in the company’s growth.”

During his tenure, Fox spent significant time engaging and training in different departments. He gained a holistic understanding of the company while working closely with his father, Keith Fox, and grandfather, Kenneth Fox, who founded the company over 50 years ago.

“I am honored to further contribute to Fox Packaging by providing strategic, operational, and long-term changes that will be utilized to serve our customers,” said Fox. “I aim to serve our family business through operational integrity to drive our company toward greater excellence. As leaders in the flexible packaging industry, and as part of the third generation of Fox Packaging, we are invested in being a continued solution for many years to come.”

About Fox Packaging™

Fox Packaging is a family-owned and operated industry leader in developing and distributing unique flexible packaging solutions for fresh produce packers and shippers throughout North America and Latin America. Fox Packaging has spent the last five decades pioneering one-of-a-kind bag options that reduce product damage, showcase the natural beauty of the product and provide a beautiful foundation for branding and artwork.