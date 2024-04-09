FPAA Celebrates a Triumphant Spring Policy Summit on US-Mexico and Canada Trade Relations

(Tubac, AZ) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has just concluded a successful Spring Policy Summit. This gathering that brought together over 100 key players to delve into the complexities of US, Mexico, and Canada trade and agricultural practices. In a period marked by political transitions, the upcoming renegotiation of the USMCA, and the uncertainty surrounding the tomato suspension agreement, this summit helped to shine a light on the complex nature of commerce and policy between our nations.

A special thank you to Andrew I. Rudman, our keynote speaker, whose insights into the current and future state of US-Mexico trade relationships emphasized the significance of the partnership. His expertise set the stage for a day rich in discussions and discoveries. Our lineup of sessions was comprehensive, covering topics ranging from port disruptions and food safety innovations to the latest policy developments from DC and frontline efforts in plant protection and quarantine.

The FPAA is grateful to our speakers, including representatives from CBP, Arizona’s Department of Transportation, U.S. Custom House Brokers, elected officials, and industry experts, for sharing their invaluable perspectives. The spotlight on tomatoes and trade sparked engaging discussions on agricultural imports and agreements that are vital to both countries.

FPAA’s sincere appreciation goes out to our sponsors, whose generosity and support made this gathering possible. Your commitment to advancing the dialogue around trade and agriculture policies is deeply appreciated.

Looking ahead, we are eagerly anticipating our next gathering at SWIPE 2024, set for November 7-9, 2024, at the JW Marriot Star Pass Resort in Tucson, AZ. Based on the rich exchanges and partnerships created this spring, we are excited to delve even further into the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. A heartfelt thanks to everyone involved – members, attendees, speakers, and sponsors – for joining us in what has been a landmark event. Here is to continue our journey towards advancing a collaborative future in US-Mexico and Canada trade and agriculture.

Stay tuned for upcoming information of the SWIPE 2024 schedule, registration details, plus sponsorship opportunities.

About FPAA:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in the marketing, import, and distribution of fresh produce. For more information, visit www.freshfrommexico.com.