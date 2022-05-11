Fresh Direct Produce Group of Companies Requalifies for Canada’s Best Managed Companies Platinum Status

Vancouver, BC – Fresh Direct Produce Ltd. (“Fresh Direct”), and its partner companies Mike & Mike’s Organics, Islands West Manufacturers, and Emperor Specialty Foods are honoured to be one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies over the past decade. This prestigious national award is sponsored by CIBC, Deloitte Private, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.

“We are excited to receive our 11th consecutive Best Managed Companies Award. I am very proud of how our team navigated through some very challenging times this past year. I want to thank our team members, customers, vendors and business partners for coming together to ensure a stable supply of nutritious and delicious fresh produce for Canadians despite major supply chain disruptions and pandemic restrictions. I also want to welcome our new private equity partner, PNC Riverarch Capital, who is supporting our continued growth and expansion.” says President and CEO Davis Yung.

The Fresh Direct Produce Group is one of Canada’s premier fresh produce importers, wholesalers, and marketers with distribution centres in Victoria, Vancouver, Calgary and Toronto. Sourcing and importing over 1,500 ethnic, organic, and conventional fruit and vegetable items from 36 countries, Fresh Direct distributes quality produce to grocery retailers and foodservice distributors across Canada. The Group’s commitment to growth and development allows them to attract and align with the best growers, customers, and talents in the industry.