FreshEdge Opens Satellite Facility in Columbus, OH

INDIANAPOLIS– On January 1, 2021, FreshEdge opened a new satellite facility in Columbus, Ohio. The addition of this facility increases FreshEdge’s geographic coverage for current and future customers in Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. This new facility is 11,550 square feet, consisting of refrigerated, freezer, and dry space as well as five dock doors.

This centrally located facility supports FreshEdge’s expanding reach of delivering fresh food and high-quality service into the eastern United States.

“This new facility will allow us to enhance our service levels to our valued customers in the surrounding multistate area,” said Greg Corsaro, president and COO of FreshEdge. “Several of our FreshEdge companies are using this facility, including Piazza Produce, Indianapolis Fruit, Garden Cut, and CIBUS Fresh.”

FreshEdge employs approximately 1,400 people, operates more than 560,000 square feet of warehouse space, and distributes fresh food through a fleet of over 600 trucks.

Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge, said, “We are excited to continue to grow our family of best-in-class fresh food distribution companies and geographic coverage. We are constantly gaining synergies from our numerous facilities and transportation assets that provide increased value to our customers.”

FreshEdge is backed by Rotunda Capital Partners, a Bethesda, Maryland-based private equity firm that invests equity capital in established lower middle-market companies. Rotunda provides opportunities for management teams to reach strategic, financial, and operational objectives. Rotunda entered the food business in 2017 with the acquisition of Indianapolis Fruit and Piazza Produce. FreshEdge was created in 2019 when Get Fresh joined the platform. Together, Rotunda and FreshEdge intend to continue expanding FreshEdge by welcoming more companies into the group—all focused on high quality produce and specialty food products, along with exceptional service—to build a unique team of complementary entities.

About FreshEdge

FreshEdge was formed in 2019 through the combination of Get Fresh Produce (Bartlett, IL, founded in 1982) and the IF&P Foods family of companies, primarily composed of Indianapolis Fruit (founded 1947) and Piazza Produce (founded 1970). McCartney Produce (Paris, TN) joined the FreshEdge family in November 2020 followed by Leonardo’s Produce (Detroit, MI) in December 2020. Collectively, these leading fresh food distribution companies have over 400 years of combined experience serving the grocery and food service industries. In addition, FreshEdge includes two Garden Cut branded fresh-cut processing facilities, a tomato re-packer, a USDA fresh kitchen (CIBUS Fresh), and two transportation companies. FreshEdge’s fleet resource includes over 600 trucks servicing the Midwest and beyond from fourteen facilities totaling over 560,000 square feet of warehouse space. Today, FreshEdge is a category leader in providing both the foodservice and retail industries with fruit, vegetables, fresh grab-n-go offerings, dairy, floral, and specialty products. For more, visit www.freshedgefoods.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is a private equity firm that invests equity capital in established, lower middle market companies. Rotunda partners with management to build data-driven growth platforms within its targeted sectors, including value-added distribution, asset light logistics and industrial/business services. Founded in 2009, the firm has a long history of helping management teams achieve their goals for growth. The Rotunda team actively provides guidance and draws on deep industry and financial relationships to contribute to the successful execution of Rotunda’s companies’ strategic plans. For more, visit www.rotundacapital.com.