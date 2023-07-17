Larry Brown Joins FreshEdge Family

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Industry icon Larry Brown joined the FreshEdge family of companies as Chief Strategy Officer. Larry will be responsible for the development and execution of strategies to continue to drive FreshEdge as the preeminent family of best-in-class fresh food companies driving success for our customers.

Larry joins FreshEdge after spending the last 12 years with Coastal Sunbelt, most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales. Prior to his tenure at Coastal Sunbelt, Larry spent 16 years with FreshPoint, serving many roles including Vice President of Sales.

“Larry is an exceptional person who brings integrity, expertise, and vision to our company,” said Greg Corsaro, President and COO of FreshEdge. “He is very highly regarded in our industry, and we are proud to have him join our family.”

“FreshEdge companies have awesome facilities, equipment, and trucks, but what makes us truly special is our amazing people,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge. “Larry brings a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we are very excited to have him join our incredible team.”

About FreshEdge

FreshEdge is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN, and was established in 2019 with the combination of Indianapolis Fruit Company and Piazza Produce in Indianapolis and Get Fresh Produce in Bartlett, IL. Since then, other best-in-class distribution companies have joined the FreshEdge family, including McCartney Produce (Paris, TN), Valley Produce (Knoxville, TN), Vine Line Produce (Grand Rapids, MI), Monteverde’s (Pittsburgh, PA), City Produce (Fort Walton Beach, FL, and Foley, AL), Testa Produce (Chicago, IL), and most recently, Panama Banana (Chicago, IL). FreshEdge also includes a collection of Garden Cut branded fresh-cut processing facilities (Bartlett, Fort Walton Beach, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh), a tomato re-packer, a USDA fresh kitchen (CIBUS Fresh), and two transportation companies. Backed by Wind Point Partners, a Chicago-based private equity investment firm, FreshEdge has grown into a super-regional leader in the fresh food industry, with a focus on fresh produce and specialty food items. Additional information about FreshEdge is available at www.freshedgefoods.com.