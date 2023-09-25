FreshRealm Strengthens Its Leadership Position as the Complete Fresh Meal Solution Company with New Leadership Roles and Expanded Distribution Channels

FreshRealm Deli, Produce, Retail & FoodService September 25, 2023

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — FreshRealm, the leading national omnichannel fresh meals platform, announced today it has appointed Snow Le as President to lead the day-to-day operations, specifically focusing on scaling the company’s business systems structure for long-term success. With the addition of Le to the executive team, Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO, will focus time on building strategic partnerships and expanding corporate development efforts.

Following the transfer of Blue Apron’s operational infrastructure to FreshRealm earlier this year[1], the company has continued to strengthen its meal platform across multiple distribution channels with a broad and efficient solutions offering. With these new roles, FreshRealm is well positioned to address the $46 billion market opportunity[2] for fresh prepared meals.

With capabilities across all fresh and prepared meal types – ready to heat, ready to cook and meal kits, FreshRealm has developed a unique omnichannel solution to serve customers ranging from grocery, convenience, club, meal DTC companies, medical meal providers and other growing meal segments. FreshRealm offers a custom-built solution that addresses every retailer and consumer need.

“I am thrilled to have Snow lead the organization as our President as she has been a key player and significant leader throughout our Blue Apron infrastructure acquisition and integration period,” said Michael Lippold, Founder & CEO of FreshRealm. “As we look to scale the organization to address the omnichannel fresh meals market opportunity, her experience in leadership and organizational development, building effective business system structures, and previous success in corporate, venture capital, and private equity positions will be a crucial asset to the company.”

Snow Le has served as a Board Member at FreshRealm since 2022. Along with her background at FreshRealm, Ms. Le held leadership positions at Danaher Corporation, Avantor, Bluepeak, KREM Group, and Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. She has also served on private equity and VC firm boards – where she counseled companies on how to scale operations to meet market and consumer demand.

“I am impressed with the fresh meals solution platform that FreshRealm has built over the past decade, and with the people within the organization,” said Snow Le, President of FreshRealm.  “I am excited to join the executive team and help grow and scale the organization to meet the growing customer demand across all channels of distribution.”

About FreshRealm
FreshRealm partners with leading retailers to solve everyday meals.

With a belief that we all Connect through Meals, FreshRealm’s team of culinary experts curate a range of inspired meals using the very best ingredients so that consumers can enjoy delicious, fresh meals with little to no effort. The company provides private label and branded end-to-end solutions from product design, sourcing, commercialization, manufacturing, logistics, through marketing & promotion.

[1] https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/freshrealm-strengthens-leadership-position-in-us-fresh-meals-category-with-significant-investment-in-facilities-and-infrastructure-301825736.html  

[2] https://www.statista.com/outlook/cmo/food/convenience-food/ready-to-eat-meals/united-states

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Blue Apron Announces Closing of Transaction with FreshRealm to Execute Its Asset-Light Model and Focus on Its Direct-to-Consumer Business

Blue Apron Retail & FoodService June 12, 2023

Blue Apron closed its previously announced transaction with FreshRealm. Under the definitive agreements, Blue Apron transferred its operational infrastructure to FreshRealm, including fulfillment centers, equipment, know-how and related personnel. Blue Apron received approximately $25 million of upfront cash, subject to certain adjustments, and is eligible to receive up to $25 million of value upon the achievement of certain milestones.

Retail & FoodService

FreshRealm Strengthens Leadership Position in U.S. Fresh Meals Category with Significant Investment in Facilities and Infrastructure

FreshRealm Retail & FoodService May 16, 2023

FreshRealm, a leading provider of fresh meals for top retailers nationwide, announced it has initiated plans to expand its national operational and production footprint to nearly 1 million square feet with a strategic investment in three new leading-edge facilities, which includes the purchase of the operational infrastructure of Blue Apron.

Deli

FreshRealm Closes $200M Investment

FreshRealm Deli July 21, 2022

FreshRealm, a leading provider of fresh meals for retailers nationwide, announced today that the company has closed on a $200 million capital raise, led by a premier global cornerstone institutional investor. This latest raise will accelerate the company’s growth strategy within the meal industry. FreshRealm is the only fresh meals provider to deliver a national platform that simplifies how fresh ready to cook, ready to heat and low-prep meal kits are brought to the table. The investment capital will allow FreshRealm to continue to drive the future of the $30 billion1 market opportunity with retail partners.