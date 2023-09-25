Tyson Foods Combines Prepared Foods and Growth Team to Drive Value of World Class-Brands

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) recently announced it will combine its Prepared Foods business unit with the company’s Growth organization. Melanie Boulden has been named Group President of Prepared Foods, an expansion of her current role as Chief Growth Officer at Tyson Foods. This approach will directly support the company’s vision and strategy focused on value creation, continued growth and the customer and consumer experience. Boulden will now oversee Tyson Foods’ broad retail, foodservice and ecommerce portfolio which includes the company’s beloved brands such as Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm® and Ball Park®. Boulden has made an immediate impact since joining Tyson Foods in February 2023 and is a proven marketing and operations leader in the consumer-packaged goods industry.

Prepared Foods represents a growth pillar for Tyson Foods and has delivered strong performance and increased volume as it continues to gain market share. The combined Prepared Foods and Growth organizations will continue to focus on brand building, operational excellence and route-to-market expansion, while fostering greater speed and agility through collaboration.

“Creating a more unified team across Prepared Foods and Growth empowers us to anticipate and respond to business challenges and opportunities with greater impact,” said Boulden. “As we continue to build for the future, we remain committed to fostering the customer and consumer-centric approach that will drive us forward and help us deliver results against our strategy.”

