Giorgio Fresh Co. Gears Up for the Big Game with Stuffed Mushroom Line Extensions

Giorgio Fresh Co. Unveils Ultimate Game Day Spread with New Everything Seasoned Stuffed Mushroom and New Variety Pack Stuffed Mushrooms

Blandon, PA. – Giorgio Fresh Co, a leading innovator in premium fresh mushrooms, is thrilled to announce the launch of their latest line extension just in time for the big game – Everything Seasoned Stuffed Mushrooms. Giorgio Fresh Co’s newest flavor joins the lineup of gourmet stuffed mushrooms and launches alongside their new Variety Pack. The Variety Pack incorporates the perfect trio – Garlic Parmesan, Spinach Artichoke, and Imitation Bacon with Cheese. Both the Everything Seasoned Stuffed and the Variety Pack come in heat and serve trays for added convenience.

As sports enthusiasts gear up for the ultimate showdown, Giorgio Fresh Co aims to elevate game day festivities with a variety of flavors. The Everything Seasoned Stuffed Mushrooms combine classic “everything” seasoning with the earthy richness of mushrooms, creating a savory explosion that’s sure to score big with taste buds. Giorgio Fresh Co’s commitment to quality and culinary excellence is evident in each handcrafted mushroom. The Variety Pack offers an array of options that cater to different flavor preferences. From the robust notes of Garlic Parmesan to the creamy blend of Spinach Artichoke and the smoky indulgence of Imitation Bacon with Cheese, this assortment guarantees a winning spread for any game day celebration.

“We understand the importance of creating unforgettable moments during any gathering, and our new Everything Seasoned Stuffed Mushrooms and Variety Pack are designed to do just that,” says Bryan Shelton, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Giorgio Fresh Co. “We believe that the combination of these gourmet flavors will not only satisfy the cravings of avid sports fans but will also add a touch of culinary sophistication to the festivities.”

Giorgio Fresh Co’s commitment to using high-quality ingredients ensures that each stuffed mushroom is a premium and wholesome indulgence. The company’s dedication to culinary innovation has made them a trusted choice for consumers seeking premium, ready-to-enjoy mushroom products.

Giorgio Fresh Co encourages fans to gear up for an unforgettable game day experience by making these delectable stuffed mushrooms a centerpiece of their celebrations.

About Giorgio Fresh:

Since 1928, Giorgio Fresh, the premier grower, packer and shipper of mushrooms has enjoyed a long-standing reputation for providing the worldwide retail and food service industry with the finest quality mushrooms. A family-owned business with a family tradition of excellence, the Giorgio brand has come to stand for quality and integrity nationally. For more information, visit Giorgio online at www.giorgiofresh.com or call 1-800-330-5711 for sales assistance.