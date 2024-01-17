AvoIntel™: Supporting Healthy Lifestyles and Mindful Moments

This January, 37% of Americans plan to make New Year’s resolutions1. As with years prior, several of the most popular goals revolve around health and wellness including improving mental health, losing weight and improving diet1. It comes as no surprise that sales of avocados lift on average 20%2 in January as consumers put a renewed focus on health.

Health messaging around avocados continues to resonate, with 70% of consumers reporting that they buy avocados for the health benefits3.

How Can Retailers Capitalize on These Trends?

1. Remind Consumers About the Amazing Nutritional and Health Benefits of Avocados

Avocados are a heart-healthy superfood that contain no sugar, sodium or cholesterol and are a good source of fiber7. With 3 grams of fiber per serving4, avocados can help you feel fuller faster, which may increase satiety.

