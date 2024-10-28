Giumarra Companies, Capital City Fruit Team Up to Bring Lemonade Apples to Shoppers Nationwide via Online Delivery

LOS ANGELES – Just in time for the 2024-25 domestic apple season, the Giumarra Companies announces a joint initiative with Capital City Fruit to offer nationwide online delivery of its exclusive Lemonade™ apples. Starting Nov. 1, consumers across the 48 contiguous states will be able to purchase the apples directly through Capital City Fruit’s online platform, Fresh Cart Produce (www.freshcartproduce.com).

The specialty Lemonade packs will be shipped with care to maintain peak freshness. The collaboration aims to meet growing consumer demand for Lemonade apples, a bright, sweet-tart variety known for its refreshing flavor and satisfying crunch.

“Consumers contact us daily asking where they can buy Lemonade, and we are thrilled to offer an online solution if the apple is not available in their local market,” said Jason Bushong, General Manager, Wenatchee for Giumarra. “As we continue to increase our volume, we look forward to delighting Lemonade fans everywhere and expanding the variety’s following with future online promotions.”

Capital City Fruit and Giumarra have maintained a 15-year alliance, working together to supply fresh avocados, tomatoes, and other produce to customers, namely in the Midwest region. This online initiative marks the latest milestone in their relationship and highlights a shared commitment to delivering high-quality fresh fruit to customers nationwide.

“Reaching consumers through online channels is becoming increasingly important to our business,” said Brent Addison, Senior Executive Management Associate and Director of Sales & Marketing for Capital City Fruit. “We are excited to partner with a like-minded company in Giumarra to bring some of its key products to a new customer base while driving growth in our online operations.”

Giumarra will promote the new offering via its Lemonade apple website, www.lemonadeapples.com, and offer a special discount code for website visitors. Both companies look forward to expanding their online offering with specialty products in the future.

“We are committed to new variety development and innovation, including how we deliver fresh produce to consumers,” said Kristina Lorusso, Vice President, Retail Partner Services for Giumarra. “Our trusted relationship with Capital City Fruit allows us to leverage their expertise and infrastructure to grow our businesses while, most importantly, expanding access to fresh produce for consumers nationwide.”

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of flavor and freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the company has taken pride in a longstanding commitment to quality, service, and industry leadership. Products packed under Giumarra’s trusted family of brands are supported by a suite of top-tier service solutions and enjoyed by consumers daily. Together with our partners, we’re feeding the world in a healthy way. Visit us at www.giumarra.com.

About Capital City Fruit

Established in 1949, Capital City Fruit has grown from a local fruit stand in Des Moines, Iowa, into a prominent supplier of fresh produce. Headquartered in Norwalk, Iowa, the family-owned business specializes in wholesale distribution, custom packaging, and private labeling. Capital City Fruit also provides direct-to-consumer produce delivery through its e-commerce platform, ensuring freshness with every order. Visit www.capitalcityfruit.com to learn more.