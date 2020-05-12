Giumarra to Expand Mystic Grape Program for Mexican Season

LOS ANGELES – The Giumarra Companies announces the expansion of its exclusive line of Mystic-branded premium grapes to fruit grown in Mexico. This is a first for the program, which originally included only Chilean red seedless grapes and expanded earlier this year to include both Peruvian and Chilean-grown red, green, and black seedless premium varieties. The company will have promotable volumes on all three grape colors starting in late May, a key timeframe for seasonal fruit in the produce department.

“We are evolving our Mystic line to offer customers the continuity of a high-quality, trusted brand identity for all grape seasons, and we are excited to add our flavorful Mexican fruit to the program,” said Fernando Soberanes, Director of Long Beach Operations for the Giumarra Companies. “Our goal is to deliver a superb eating experience to consumers throughout the season.”

Giumarra’s Mystic grape program includes Mystic Treat® red seedless grapes, Mystic Sweet® green seedless grapes, and Mystic Pearl® black seedless grapes. Mystic grapes are packed by special order and are available in 2-lb., 3-lb., and 4-lb. clamshells.

Kellee Harris, Western Region Business Director for Giumarra, noted that the flagship size of the Mystic program is the 2-lb. clamshell offering. She stated that earlier this year, the company changed its original 8/2-lb. case to a 10/2-lb. case, and it met with great success from retail customers.

“We foresee clamshells of all sizes becoming increasingly important in the grape category given the current retail environment surrounding the COVID-19 crisis,” said Ms. Harris. “Clamshell packaging connotes quality and because it is a sealed pack, dissuades shoppers from touching the fruit prior to purchase. Clamshells also work well when merchandised next to bagged grapes, providing consumers with more options to ensure grapes are in the shopping cart at checkout.”

Giumarra’s spring grapes are grown by Sonora, Mexico-based Videxport, Fair Trade Certified™ by Fair Trade USA. Fair Trade Certified farms meet rigorous social, environmental, and economic standards.

“At a time when consumers are seeking to band together and make a difference, Fair Trade offers an opportunity to support our essential harvesters and packers in Mexico with a nominal product premium that is returned directly to a community development fund managed by farm workers,” said Ms. Harris.

Giumarra can offer retail customers a Fair Trade Certified program on any of its grapes grown by Videxport. The company’s Mexican grape season will extend through June, after which it will transition to California-grown fruit.

About the Giumarra Companies

The Giumarra Companies is a leading international network of fresh produce growers, distributors, and marketers that encompasses a world of freshness. Since its inception in 1922, the Giumarra group of companies has taken pride in a longstanding commitment and tradition of quality, service, and industry leadership to feed the world in a healthy way.

The Nature’s Partner brand represents the core of what we do: a partnership with our people, customers, growers, and the land and its fruits. Products packed under the Nature’s Partner label represent some of the highest-quality fruits and vegetables in the marketplace, having met strict standards for food safety, quality control, and flavor. The Nature’s Partner Brand Promise:

“We are committed to the people we work with and those we serve.

Very simply, we look to provide the best service and improve upon it every day.”