GLC Cerritos Offers Sustainably Grown Summer Mexican Avocado Program

Ciudad Guzman, Jalisco – GLC Cerritos (GLC), a premium sustainable grower, packer, and shipper of fresh Hass avocados, announced today the availability of its Mexican summer avocado program. Due to its vertical integration, sustainable practices, and key location in the Jalisco region of Mexico, GLC can offer high-quality fresh Hass avocados during these key summer months. Typically, during July, August, and September, importers, retailers, food service operators, and wholesalers must source volumes from outside North America. Now with GLC, customers can stay sourced with high-quality Mexican avocados year-round.

“We believe excellence is a habit, not an act, and it shows through our pack and farming practices,” said Saul Medina Tejeda, Executive Director. “Our Sustainable farming methods and vertical integration demonstrate our respect of the land, and our dedication to quality shines through our superior packhouse and supply-chain measures,” added Saul.

Partnering with GLC as a supplier of Hass avocados means:

Year-round supply direct from the grower- GLC has over 2,900 acres of Hass avocados in key areas of Mexico with varying altitudes to provide supply throughout the year.

Purchasing sustainably grown fresh Hass avocados- GLC fields are Global Gap and Rainforest Alliance certified.

Supply-chain management- GLC controls the fruit from the field to our superior packhouse and direct to the border.

Respect and integrity- GLC respects your business, our business, people, and the environment. These values are at the center of our business and partnerships. We do what is right with all stakeholders in mind.

In 2022 the region of Jalisco was opened to export Hass avocados to the United States. Because GLC owns 2,900 acres of this preferred avocado, they were among the first to ship when the border opened. To add GLC avocados to your program, email our sales team today at sales@glc.mx.

About the Company:

GLC Cerritos is a premium sustainable grower, packer, and shipper of fresh Hass avocados from the Jalisco region of Mexico. GLC Cerritos is rooted in excellence, respect, loyalty, and sustainability to supply fresh avocados year-round. This vertically integrated establishment has 2,900 acres and a state-of-the-art packhouse in Guzman, Mexico, servicing customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Panama, South America, and the Middle East.